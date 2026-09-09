Mr. T Slams 'Garbage' Netflix Documentary About His Life: 'I Want No Part of It'

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Mr. T is furious about how Netflix portrayed his life in its new documentary, arguing that the film leaves out the parts of his story that matter most to him. "The documentary p----- me off, because they didn't cover a lot of stuff," Mr. T said in an interview with The Guardian, calling the film "garbage" and saying, "I’m more than that."

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Mr. T Says the Documentary Missed His Real Story

Source: MEGA Mr. T slammed the Netflix documentary for not telling his whole story.

The actor said he felt the documentary placed too much emphasis on the tough persona that made him famous while overlooking his work away from Hollywood. "Two days they interviewed my pastor, and he gets 30 seconds," the veteran entertainer said. "Why don't you show Mr T working with the Make-A-Wish kids, why don't you show Mr T being in the army?" he asked. The pop culture icon argued that the choices left viewers with an incomplete picture of who he is. "If you don't know me, you're gonna think I'm some monster," he observed.

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His Former Agent Became a Major Problem

Source: MEGA Mr. T has specifically said that he didn't want Peter Young in the documentary.

The WWE Hall of Famer was particularly upset that Peter Young, his former agent, appeared in the documentary despite his objections. Mr. T said he and his manager spoke with director Scott Weintrob before filming and made their position clear. He said they also asked to see footage during production but were not given access. "We told them 'Don't put Peter in my doc,' but he did," Mr. T said. Young appears in the documentary discussing some of Mr. T's career decisions, including his role in the 1993 comedy Freaked. Mr. T rejected the criticism and said the film offered an opportunity to challenge the image audiences already associated with him. "I didn't have no problem playing Freaked," he said.

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Mr. T Says He Was Already Ready to Walk Away

Source: MEGA Mr. T said his actions were never motivated by money.

The documentary presents a version of Mr. T's career that he believes incorrectly suggests poor decisions and bad behavior caused his retreat from Hollywood. The A-Team star offered a very different explanation, saying he had already accomplished the goal that mattered most to him. "All I wanted to do was buy my mother a beautiful house and pretty dresses," he said. He achieved that goal in the 1980s and felt he could step away without regrets. "The game was over," Mr. T said. "It was done." He also rejected the idea that money motivated his career choices. "I'm not chasing the dollar. I never did," he said.

He Chose to Take the High Road

Source: MEGA While he didn't like the documentary, Mr. T ultimately chose to stay calm after seeing it.