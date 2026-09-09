MS NOW Anchor Breaks Down in Emotional Final Sign-Off

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Veteran MS NOW anchor Alex Witt, 65, couldn't hold back her tears during her last sign-off. Witt joined the network in 1999 and launched her three-hour weekend afternoon show, Alex Witt Reports, in 2011. She walked away after almost three decades in an emotional farewell. In a staff memo shared by MS NOW president Rebecca Kutler in June, Witt had decided to “conclude her tenure with the company... following an extraordinary career,” per People.

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Source: MS NEWS Alex Witt broke down in tears in her emotional final episode.

Kutler also mentioned that Witt had “anchored more hours” on air than any other host since the network launched as MSNBC in 1996. During her final show on Sunday, Witt received numerous personal tributes from guests and panelists, with the anchor saying at one point, “Let’s move on before I start crying; I do have waterproof mascara on today.”

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Rebecca Kutler Praised Alex Witt in Her Memo

Source: MS NEWS Alex Witt received numerous personal tributes from guests and panelists during her final episode.

In her memo to staff, Kutler praised Witt, saying, "Alex has guided our viewers through many of the most significant stories that have defined a generation." This included "the 2003 Space Shuttle Columbia disaster, reporting from Ground Zero immediately following the tragic 9/11 terrorist attacks, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the devastating impact of Hurricane Katrina, the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and more." The president of MS NOW added, "We thank Alex for her endless contributions to the network and will have more opportunities to celebrate her in the coming months."

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Witt Will Still Be a Guest Host On Daytime Shows

Source: MS NEWS Alex Witt reportedly said to fill in on various daytime hours through the rest of the year.

According to Variety, after stepping away from her current position in the network, Witt will reportedly fill in on various daytime hours through the rest of the year. Per the outlet, the anchor credits her focus on delivering the news to the exclusion of many other things for her longevity with the network. If anything, her "Mayor" title is purely ceremonial. “I’ve never played politics and never sought the limelight. I’m the strangest person ever to be on TV. I can’t do my makeup. Trust me, you will not recognize me if you pass me on the street,” she said. “I don’t care about that stuff. I just love the news.”

Source: MS NEWS Alex Witt said she expects to return to her roots in California after leaving MS NOW for good.