MTV Movie + TV Awards: From Y2K sets to Edgy LBDs, Shop The Night's Hottest Trends

Source: Getty Images
Jun. 6 2022, Published 5:04 p.m. ET

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

At last night's MTV Movie + TV Awards, all of our favorite stars were in full force, bringing with them several styles we want to rock all summer long.

From auguts-inspired sets to reimagined LBDs, here are three trends that dominated the red carpet.

  • Edgy LBDs
  • Keeping It Y2K
  • Pretty In Pink

Edgy LBDs

Source: @oliviarodrigo/Instagram

Little Black Dresses have always been a fashion must-have, but this year, Olivia Rodrigo and Jennifer Lopez proved that a cool LBD can still pack a punch, especially when appearing in bold fabrics like leather or boasting lingerie-inspired details. Put an edgy spin on this iconic look by reaching for black dresses in unique materials — we love Alice + Olivia’s Nelle mini dress in vegan patent leather. For a more old-school look, take after Rodrigo, opting for a gown with sensual straps and a corset-like structure.

jloleather
Source: Alice + Olivia

Alice + Olivia’s Nelle Patent Vegan Leather Mini Dress etails for $275 at aliceandolivia.com.

rodrigolbd
Source: Lulus

Lulu’s Head to Happy Hour Black Satin Tie-Strap Bodycon Mini Dress retails for $68 at lulus.com.

Keeping It Y2K

Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Amid all of the swoon-worthy styles that graced last night’s award ceremony, one style movement seemingly reigned supreme — the Y2K revival, with celebs like Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney and host Vanessa Hudgens pairing vintage-inspired crop tops with micro miniskirts.

While rocking a short polo like Sweeney can give a bit of Britney Spears-inspired glamour to any retro look, sporting a scarf top like Hudgens is always a classic. Why not try Y2K your way?

skirt
Source: Nordstrom

Versace’s Safety Pin Crepe Miniskirt retails for $1,225 at nordstrom.com.

abercrombie
Source: Abercrombie

Abercrombie’s Strapless Scarf Top retails for $28 at abercrombie.com.

aloyoga
Source: Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga’s Choice Polo retails for $68 at aloyoga.com.

Pretty In Pink

Source: @lanacondor/Instagram

As OK! has previously reported, bold pink is one of 2022’s hottest hues, appearing on celebrities like Zendaya, Justin Bieber and Saweetie, to name a few. And it seems this trend is still going strong, with actress Lana Condor and ​​The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp rocking pink on the red carpet. While opting for a structured jacket like Condor offers an element of edgy juxtaposition, adding sparkles to the mix like Mellencamp is a fun and feminine way to hop on this trend.

condorjacket
Source: Alice + Olivia

Alice + Olivia’s Chloe Vegan Leather Croc Cropped Jacket retails for $495 at aliceandolivia.com.

sparkles
Source: Lulus

Lulu’s Hilaria Fuchsia Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress retails for $66 at lulus.com.

