MTV Movie + TV Awards: From Y2K sets to Edgy LBDs, Shop The Night's Hottest Trends
At last night's MTV Movie + TV Awards, all of our favorite stars were in full force, bringing with them several styles we want to rock all summer long.
From auguts-inspired sets to reimagined LBDs, here are three trends that dominated the red carpet.
Edgy LBDs
Little Black Dresses have always been a fashion must-have, but this year, Olivia Rodrigo and Jennifer Lopez proved that a cool LBD can still pack a punch, especially when appearing in bold fabrics like leather or boasting lingerie-inspired details. Put an edgy spin on this iconic look by reaching for black dresses in unique materials — we love Alice + Olivia’s Nelle mini dress in vegan patent leather. For a more old-school look, take after Rodrigo, opting for a gown with sensual straps and a corset-like structure.
Keeping It Y2K
Amid all of the swoon-worthy styles that graced last night’s award ceremony, one style movement seemingly reigned supreme — the Y2K revival, with celebs like Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney and host Vanessa Hudgens pairing vintage-inspired crop tops with micro miniskirts.
While rocking a short polo like Sweeney can give a bit of Britney Spears-inspired glamour to any retro look, sporting a scarf top like Hudgens is always a classic. Why not try Y2K your way?
Pretty In Pink
As OK! has previously reported, bold pink is one of 2022’s hottest hues, appearing on celebrities like Zendaya, Justin Bieber and Saweetie, to name a few. And it seems this trend is still going strong, with actress Lana Condor and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp rocking pink on the red carpet. While opting for a structured jacket like Condor offers an element of edgy juxtaposition, adding sparkles to the mix like Mellencamp is a fun and feminine way to hop on this trend.