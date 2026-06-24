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Muni Long Underwent Double Lung Transplant After Being Told She Had '1 Week' to Live

Photo of Muni Long.
Source: MEGA

Muni Long revealed she had only a week to live.

June 24 2026, Published 7:59 a.m. ET

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Grammy winner Muni Long revealed the ultimatum that only gave her one week to live.

Long went home after her "The Boy Is Mine" tour with Brandy and Monica's, after which she attended a Thanksgiving dinner in 2025.

However, she woke up in the hospital, and the doctors told her, "You can either go to hospice, or you can get these lungs."

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Muni Long Regretted Taking 'The Boy Is Mine' Tour

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Image of Muni Long was already diagnosed with lupus in 2014.
Source: MEGA

Muni Long was already diagnosed with lupus in 2014.

The Made for Me singer detailed her tough journey with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America on June 23.

Long told Roberts that she knew something was wrong beforehand, but her circumstances were different, which forced her to go through with it. She said, "I should have never taken that tour. But there was so much going on in my life where I had to do it."

The Grammy winner was already diagnosed with lupus — an autoimmune disease — in 2014.

She reflected on falling sick during the tour and suffering from pneumonia due to the cold Northeastern weather.

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Muni Long Knew Something Was Wrong With Her

Image of Muni Long was unwell before her hospitalization.
Source: MEGA

Muni Long was unwell before her hospitalization.

The singer told Roberts she could barely perform, saying she felt capable of finishing only two songs.

"I knew for a really long time that something was wrong. Every day I’m, like, spitting in cups and coughing all the time," she said before she was rushed to the hospital.

"Trying to take all these medicines to get through the day. With this industry, you’re always in people’s faces. So, I’m taking pictures, and I’m just huffing and puffing like I just ran a marathon," she added.

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Muni Long Had Only a Week to Live

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Image of Muni Long's jaw dropped at her doctor's prognosis.
Source: MEGA

Muni Long's jaw dropped at her doctor's prognosis.

Long admitted to feeling better after the hospital treatment, but was shocked by her doctor’s prognosis that she had only one week to live.

The R&B singer recalled the situation, adding, "My jaw dropped. Literally. I was like, 'That's rude.' But they were kind of like, 'This is not a joke. You need to make a choice,'" after which they told her she could go to hospice or go through with the double lung transplant.

Long was hesitant about the procedure as she prioritized her career and her voice. However, this changed because of her son, whom she shares with ex-husband Raysean Hairston.

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Muni Long Changed Her Thinking About Surgery Because of Her Son

Image of Muni Long thought she cannot sing if she's not here.
Source: MEGA

Muni Long thought she cannot sing if she's not here.

The 37-year-old recalled that one look at her son took away her "ego" and "vanity." She said, "But then I look at my son, and I think about how much more life that I have to live. Quality of life was first. I can't sing if I'm not here."

Long went through with it six months ago and told Roberts that she is doing "fabulous" as she is asymptomatic with no infections. With regards to her voice, the Hrs & Hrs singer scheduled an appointment for vocal surgery in August.

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Muni Long Thinks Her Voice Is Better Now

Source: @GMA/Youtube

Muni Long is asymptomatic and has no infections.

"My voice now is totally different. It's actually better, should I say? But I don't know that I can perform yet. They gave me six months to a year," Long said of her voice, which she feared would be lost but has only been enhanced.

The Riches was Long's last song before she was hospitalized with a life-changing prognosis.

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