Music Producer-Turned-Singer HAMEX Is Going Viral Worldwide With 'Hey Mama'

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The Iranian-born producer and songwriter spent over a decade shaping hits for other artists; now his own single is racking up millions of streams and taking over TikTok. Before he was a name of his own, HAMEX was the person other artists quietly relied on. For more than a decade, the producer and songwriter, whose real name is Hamed Dehghani, worked behind the scenes on well over 200 tracks, helping shape the sound of some of the biggest names in Iranian pop. Now, he's stepped into the spotlight as an artist in his own right, and his single "Hey Mama" is proving to be the breakout moment of his career.

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The numbers tell the story. The official music video for "Hey Mama" has racked up close to a million views, while the song itself has passed 4.1 million streams on Spotify, a figure that's still climbing. But it's TikTok where the track has truly exploded, now soundtracking more than 31,800 videos on the platform, racking up a staggering 88.5 million views and 4.4 million likes, as fans across the globe put their own spin on it. What makes the song's rise even more striking is how far it's travelled. Rather than staying confined to one market, "Hey Mama" has picked up genuine chart momentum across Africa, landing HAMEX in front of entirely new audiences who may never have come across his earlier work as a producer. For HAMEX, music has always been about more than just talent; it's been a lifelong pursuit built on discipline. Growing up in Yazd, Iran, in a family with no musical background, he taught himself the basics before dedicating years to studying under multiple mentors, determined to master the guitar at a professional level. That grounding eventually led him to Tehran, where he built a career as a session and concert guitarist, working alongside some of the country's most celebrated pop artists before being named one of Iran's top pop composers in 2022.

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