5 Thriller Movies to Watch This Summer: From 'Carry-On' to 'G20'
Leave the World Behind
Released in 2023, Leave the World Behind is an apocalyptic thriller that follows a family on a luxurious vacation to a rental house, where a mysterious cyberattack soon affects their devices. Two strangers appear at the door of the remote rural vacation home, joining the family in a fight for survival amid a humanity-threatening disaster.
It stars Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, , Myha'la and Kevin Bacon, among others.
Leave the World Behind is streaming on Netflix.
Carry-On
Carry-On offers an adrenaline-fueled experience as Taron Egerton's Ethan Kopek, a young TSA security officer, suddenly faces an unimaginable plight during his last shift before Christmas. In the film, the TSA agent rushes to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package pass through security.
Jason Bateman, Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler and Theo Rossi also star in the thriller film.
Carry-On is available exclusively on Netflix.
Longlegs
Nicolas Cage keeps viewers on the edge of their seats in the horror thriller film Longlegs.
The 2024 flick, which also features Maika Monroe and Blair Underwood, tells the story of an FBI agent assigned to work on an unsolved serial killer case. As she tries to unmask the elusive murderer, she also unearths occult clues that may help her stop the killings.
Viewers can watch Longlegs on Hulu.
G20
Starring Viola Davis, G20 follows President Danielle Sutton as she wards off the terrorists who take over the G20 summit. The president — also a former war hero — provides pulse-pounding suspense while trying to save the hostages, including her family.
G20 is currently on Prime Video.
Revelations
Revelations follows "a pastor who believes in divine revelation and a detective haunted by visions pursue a missing person case — exposing their own demons in the process," the official synopsis reads.
The South Korean mystery thriller film from Yeon Sang-ho and Choi Gyu-seok stars Ryu Jun-yeol, Shin Hyun-been and Shin Min-jae, to name a few.
"I wanted to create a story about a lead character with egocentric views, someone who sees and believes only what he wants to. I was thinking of such a character through whom I could create a story within the genre, and Sung Min-chan, a pastor of a new church, was born," said director Yeon.
Fans can stream Revelations on Netflix.