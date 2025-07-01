5 Thriller Movies to Watch This Summer: From 'Carry-On' to 'G20'

Released in 2023, Leave the World Behind is an apocalyptic thriller that follows a family on a luxurious vacation to a rental house, where a mysterious cyberattack soon affects their devices. Two strangers appear at the door of the remote rural vacation home, joining the family in a fight for survival amid a humanity-threatening disaster.

It stars Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, , Myha'la and Kevin Bacon, among others.

Leave the World Behind is streaming on Netflix.