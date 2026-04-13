'My 600-Lb. Life' Star Dolly Martinez’s Sister Blasts Critics After Her Death From Congestive Heart Failure: 'She Deserves Peace and Kindness'

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My 600-Lb. Life alum Dolly Martinez's sister Lindsey Cooper is slamming trolls following the reality star's death. Martinez, 30, passed away on April 11 after “fighting for her life” in the hospital a day prior due to congestive heart failure.

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Lindsey Cooper Defended Her Sister on Facebook

Source: TLC 'She deserves peace, and she deserves kindness,' Dolly Martinez's sister said.

“My Facebook is my safe space a place where I can share what’s on my heart. I’m allowed to grieve my sister, Dolly, here. I know many people knew her from a show or TikTok, and that’s OK but please remember, there’s so much more to her than what was seen online or on TV,” Cooper penned in a post on Facebook April 12. “She was my sister first. She deserves peace, and she deserves kindness," Cooper blasted.

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'As Disrespectfully as Possible, F--- All the Way Off,' Lindsey Cooper Blasted

Source: Dolly Fay Richards/Facebook Dolly Martinez died on April 11 from heart failure.

“And to everyone online being cruel and mean and attacking not only dolly who can no longer defend herself but me and my family. From the bottom of my soul and as disrespectfully as possible f--- all the way off," she fumed. “Oh and yes for those pointing out how im just as fat or saying I’m the next to go in the family just know I have chronic health problems and [mental] health issues and I take meds that cause me to gain weight and I’m working on getting the weight off. But that’s not for you to point out,” Cooper added. “Thanks for coming to my ted talk.”

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Dolly Martinez Weighed 593 Pounds on the TLC Show

Source: Dolly Fay Richards/Facebook Dolly Martinez appeared on 'My 600 Lb. Life' in 2021.

Martinez first appeared on season 10 of the TLC show and used supplemental oxygen as she weighed about 593 pounds. While she was not approved for bariatric surgery, she did lose 40 pounds naturally. Cooper shared the tragic news of her sister's death on April 11 in her initial Facebook post, noting Martinez "had the brightest personality" and "could light up any room with her laughter, her kindness, and her loving spirit."

Source: TLC Dolly Martinez passed away at the age of 30.