'My Baby's on the Way,' Says John Boyega as He Shares Secret Marriage News

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John Boyega just unfurled a series of secrets to his fans. As it turns out, the Star Wars actor has been secretly married. Talking to The Guardian recently, he confessed the good news: “My baby’s on the way. We got a baby cooking.”

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John Boyega Talked About His 'Very Sentimental Ring'

Source: MEGA John Boyega confessed he has been secretly married for 2 years now.

When the reporter asked him about the ring he was wearing on his hand, Boyega confirmed that it is, indeed, a wedding ring, revealing that he has actually been married for about two years now. Flashing one of his wedding rings, he described the two-toned band as “our very sentimental ring.” “This is the one we decided to pick up spontaneously because I just wanted the ring on my finger, so we went to Walmart to get this,” Boyega said. “It was a lovely trip to Walmart. Shout out, Walmart Canoga Park!”

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Boyega Kept Quiet About His Wife's Identity

Source: MEGA John Boyega didn't share the identity of his wife, noting only that the two had a small, private ceremony to tie the knot.

He didn't share the identity of his wife, though, noting only that the two had a small, private ceremony to tie the knot. However, the 34-year-old actor did add that he’s hoping for a traditional Nigerian ceremony sometime down the line, even two years after his marriage. “I would love to have a wedding celebration. We both like the idea of celebrating something established, rather than celebrating the entry,” the British actor of Nigerian descent said, adding, “And by then, we’ll have to shut Nigeria down!”

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Boyega is Already a Stepdad to a Young Boy

Source: MEGA John Boyega shared that the couple is expecting a baby boy.

Talking about the pregnancy, Boyega shared that the couple is expecting a baby boy. He also revealed that he is a stepdad to a young boy now. The actor heartfully continued, “So, you know, my life is completely, completely fulfilled in terms of family. It’s been so nice with the timing.” Boyega said he has already considered the kind of dad he wants to be to his unborn child. "Us being parents is funny! I just want to make sure I’m present, I’m consistent, and full of love," he noted.

Boyega's Personal Milestones Have Been Limiting His On-Screen Time

Source: MEGA John Boyega revealed that he is a stepdad to a young boy now.