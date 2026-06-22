Who Is the Mystery Blonde in Donald Trump's 'Great Daughter' Post? Truth Behind His Confusing Update Revealed
June 22 2026, Published 5:23 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump posted a cryptic message along with an image of a mysterious woman on Truth Social.
The image showed a blonde woman sitting on a red couch, holding an old-fashioned telephone to her ear while smiling at the camera. The vintage-looking photograph was accompanied by the caption, "Great daughter. Your Honor!"
Social Media Users Question Donald Trump's Mental Acuity
The random post on Saturday night, June 20, 10 p.m., left social media users and critics questioning his health, as users asked if he was confusing random people for family members.
Political commentator Brian Krassenstein wrote on X, "Trump just posted an image of this woman on Truth Social. Who the h--- is it and why does it seem like he thinks it’s his daughter? One of the main signs of dementia is confusing people for family members."
However, the woman in question turned out to be Margo Catsimatidis, the wife of New York City supermarket billionaire and major Trump supporter John Catsimatidis.
The Cryptic Post Mostly Refers to Margo Catsimatidis' Daughter Andrea
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The president's post appeared to be a reference to Andrea Catsimatidis, the daughter of Margo. Andrea has served as chairwoman of the Manhattan Republican Party since 2017 and is a longtime ally of Donald.
Responding to Donald's "great daughter" post, the Manhattan Republican Party Chair wrote, "Thank you, Mr. President! Thank you for inviting me to your birthday party. It was an amazing tribute filled with so much American pride. And thank you for everything you are doing for America."
Internet Speculates Whether Donald Trump Mistook the Woman for His Ex-Wife Marla Maples
Before it was confirmed that the mystery woman was Margo, the internet thought it was an image of the president's ex-wife Marla Maples.
A user asked on X, "Who is this that Donald Trump posted because it is causing buzz online. Report indicates the pic was taken at camp David during the Clinton administration. Captioned: Great Daughter. Your Honour!!! President DJT. Marla Maples?"
One person added, "Reminds me of the time he was shown ... and he confidently misidentified E. Jean Carroll (who he claimed wasn't his type) as Marla Maples (who he married)."
The president has since moved past the speculation without addressing it, instead posting about Father's Day.