Nancy Mace Has 'Panic Attack' in Front of Jeffrey Epstein's Victims Before Walking Out of U.S. Capitol

photo of Nancy Mace
Source: @repnancymace/Instagram

The congresswoman explained in a social media post why she couldn't stomach the stories of abuse.

Sept. 3 2025, Published 1:14 p.m. ET

Nancy Mace (R-SC) was visibly upset as she walked out of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, September 2, where victims of Jeffrey Epstein detailed the abuse they suffered from the late financier.

The South Carolina congresswoman dodged questions from reporters, wiping her tears while exiting early from the meeting. After, she took to X to explain why she couldn’t sit through the stories of sexual assault — something she said earlier this year she’s a victim of.

Nancy Mace Walks Out of U.S. Capitol

Source: @KristenEskow

Nancy Mace walked out early from the meeting held on Tuesday, September 2.

'Full-Blown Panic Attack'

photo of Nancy Mace said she couldn't listen to the victims' stories after suffering her own abuse
Source: @repnancymace/X

Nancy Mace said she couldn't listen to the victims' stories after suffering her own abuse.

“Since it’s already being reported — Yes I left the Oversight briefing with Epstein victims early,” Mace wrote. “As a recent survivor (not 2 years in), I had a very difficult time listening to their stories. Full-blown panic attack. Sweating. Hyperventilating. Shaking. I can’t breathe.”

She continued, “I feel the immense pain of how hard all victims are fighting for themselves because we know absolutely no one will fight for us. GOD BLESS ALL SURVIVORS.”

Nancy Mace Reveals Her Ex-Fiancé Sexually Abused Her

photo of The congresswoman revealed in February that her ex-fiancé and several other men sexually abused her
Source: @repnancymace/Instagram

The congresswoman revealed in February that her ex-fiancé and several other men sexually abused her.

Jeffrey Epstein

In February, Mace took the House floor during an opportunity for representatives to give “general speeches.” She shocked listeners as she detailed the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-fiancé and several other men.

“I rise today to call out the cowards who think they can prey on women and get away with it. Today, I’m going scorched earth. So let the bridges I burn this evening light our way forward,” she said at the time.

“We’re talking about rape, nonconsensual photos, nonconsensual videos of women and underage girls and the premeditated, calculated exploitation of women and girls in my district,” Mace continued.

Nancy Mace Recalls Finding Video of Her Abuse on Ex's Phone

photo of Nancy Mace found a video of herself being sexually assaulted on her ex's phone in November 2023
Source: @repnancymace/Instagram

Nancy Mace found a video of herself being sexually assaulted on her ex's phone in November 2023.

Mace explained how her ex Patrick Bryant gave her access to his phone in November 2023, leading her to find unearthed videos of her being raped.

“I turned up the volume to hear if there was audio. I heard my voice,” she elaborated. “I zoomed in on the video. And that woman was me. My entire body was paralyzed, and I couldn’t move. Were my feet on the floor? Was I breathing? I have no idea.”

Nancy Mace Slams Attorney General Alan Wilson for 'Delaying' Investigation Into Her Evidence

photo of The perpetrators have maintained their innocence against Nancy Mace's accusations
Source: @repnancymace/Instagram

The perpetrators have maintained their innocence against Nancy Mace's accusations.

The congresswoman accused Attorney General Alan Wilson of delaying an investigation into the allegations after she presented law enforcement with evidence, including graphic photos and videos of the men sexually abusing multiple women, some of whom were underage girls.

“Women who come forward in your system are treated like criminals under your leadership, in your system and on your watch. Attorney General Alan Wilson, you know there were deliberate delays in an investigation in what I turned over,” Mace said. “Two hundred and twenty-eight days of delay. And you know this: 228 days of delay. That’s seven months, two weeks and four days of delay to investigate.”

The alleged perpetrators have maintained their innocence regarding her claims.

