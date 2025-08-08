Nancy Mace Snaps at Reporter for Fact-Checking Her in Front of GOP Supporters
Nancy Mace’s first town hall since announcing her candidacy for South Carolina governor didn’t go as planned for the Republican.
After fielding questions at the Veterans Café and Grill in Myrtle Beach, S.C., a reporter directly approached Mace about her infrastructure upgrade plans tied to the Inflation Reduction Act — a bill she voted against.
'You're Very Confused'
The politician instantly snapped at the reporter, saying, “You’re very confused. You’re a raging Democrat… a raging leftist with that kind of questioning. And I would say, as a woman, like, you might wanna think about how you view other women.”
Mace went on to insist she had the right to take credit for a road improvement project funded through the bill she previously opposed. “It is literally our job. Maybe you’re confused,” she said to the reporter.
Reporter Calls Out Nancy Mace for Voting Against Inflation Reduction Act
The reporter stopped the South Carolina congresswoman from continuing her rant by clarifying that her question was intended to probe the politician about consistency rather than job descriptions. “The funding came from the Inflation Reduction Act,” the reporter told Mace. “Which you voted against.”
“Right,” Mace responded. “I mean, absolutely, I can tout that.” The Republican proceeded by saying most of the $1.2 trillion package was “completely wasted.”
The reporter didn’t back down, though, and continued to press Mace on her claims. The politician then finally closed the door to the impromptu debate by telling the reporter to “read the Constitution,” adding, “This is literally a job of a member of Congress.”
Nancy Mace's Field Director Kicks Protestors Out of Venue
Mace’s town hall didn’t start off well, either, as before she spiraled into her meltdown, her field director removed protestors from the venue, one of whom was wearing a T-shirt that read “GOP Against Trump.”
“Out! Get out!” Mace’s personnel could be heard yelling at individuals in a viral X video. “You’re getting out right now; you mouthed off!”
After the debacle, Mace claimed she heard protestors degrading her supporters by calling them “a four-letter word; see you next Tuesday.”
'Everyone Has a First Amendment Right to Be Here'
Although the politician alleged she didn’t see individuals pressured to leave the venue, saying, “I didn’t see that at all. Everyone has a First Amendment right to be here,” those who attended claimed differently.
“I didn’t clap and I booed something, and the woman in front of me turned around and said, ‘What are you doing here?’” Kathi Hunt, an independent, told NBC News.
Democrat David Hunt also spoke out, saying he had an “overwhelming sense” he’d be forced to leave, so he left on his own accord.