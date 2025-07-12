or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Nancy Pelosi
OK LogoNEWS

Nancy Pelosi's Wealth Soars: Report Reveals Eye-Popping $42.5 Million Boost in 2024

Photo of Nancy Pelosi
Source: MEGA

Nancy Pelosi's net worth rose by $42.5 million in 2024, fueling a debate over lawmakers' wealth.

By:

July 12 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-California) is proving that she means business when it comes to investing.

In a staggering financial turn, the former House Speaker and her venture capitalist husband, Paul Pelosi, added between $7.8 million and $42.5 million to their net worth in 2024.

This leap places their estimated combined wealth at a jaw-dropping $413 million, according to recent financial disclosures.

Article continues below advertisement

This significant increase marks a substantial rise from 2023, when the couple's net worth approached $370 million. However, calculating Nancy's exact worth remains tricky, as lawmakers only need to disclose ranges.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Nancy Pelosi is a Democratic congresswoman — and the first woman to serve as House Speaker.
Source: @speakerpelosi/Instagram

Nancy Pelosi is a Democratic congresswoman — and the first woman to serve as House Speaker.

Article continues below advertisement

Market research firm Quiver Quantitative estimates the couple's worth at $257 million for 2024, reflecting a $26 million increase from the previous year. Nevertheless, their numerous ventures — inclusive of a Napa Valley winery, a political data consulting firm and a stake in a Bay Area Italian restaurant — suggest that actual net worth could be far greater.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963.
Source: MEGA

Paul and Nancy Pelosi have been married since 1963.

Article continues below advertisement

Much of the couple's fortune stems from a robust stock portfolio, with Paul executing timely trades under his name. Notably, they sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock valued at approximately $2.2 million in July, just months before the FTC launched an antitrust investigation into the tech giant.

In addition, they disposed of 2,000 shares of Visa worth around $525,000, only weeks prior to the DOJ asserting a monopoly lawsuit against the company.

Article continues below advertisement

NVIDIA was not their only venture tied to artificial intelligence this year. In February, they invested between $600,000 and $1.25 million for a call option on California-based cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks, coinciding with a White House briefing about a serious national security threat from Russia. Following this investment, shares surged nearly 20 percent.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Nancy and Paul Pelosi's tech stock trades have sparked concerns.
Source: MEGA

Nancy and Paul Pelosi's tech stock trades have sparked concerns.

MORE ON:
Nancy Pelosi

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The option allowed them to acquire 14,000 shares of Palo Alto in December at a $100 strike price — significantly lower than its trading value. With the company excelling in earnings, this investment now sits at an impressive $2.8 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Overall, their investment portfolio reaped an estimated 54 percent return in 2024 — more than double the S&P 500's 25 percent gain and outpacing all large hedge funds, according to Bloomberg's end-of-year figures.

Article continues below advertisement

These impressive gains come amid mounting calls to prohibit Congress members from trading individual stocks, with critics arguing that lawmakers hold market-moving information not available to the public. While Nancy has previously dismissed calls for a ban, insisting on the importance of a free market, her stance has softened amid increasing scrutiny.

In May, she stated, "If they do, they do," when asked about a potential trading ban.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Stock index close rate
Source: MEGA

'Speaker Pelosi does not own any stocks,' her spokesperson said.

Article continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for Pelosi affirmed, "Speaker Pelosi does not own any stocks, and she has no prior knowledge or subsequent involvement in any transactions."

As 2025 arrives, the couple is already starting strong. In January, they secured call options for an emerging artificial intelligence health company, Tempus AI, which recently struck a $200 million deal with AstraZeneca, doubling its stock price.

Additionally, they bought call options for energy company Vistra, whose stock price surged last month following a $1.9 billion deal to acquire natural gas facilities nationwide, driven by increasing U.S. power demand.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.