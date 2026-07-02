Nara Smith Reveals 2-Year-Old Daughter Whimsy's Cancer Diagnosis: 'It Had Spread'

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Nara Smith shared a grim health update about her 2-year-old daughter, Whimsy, on Tuesday, June 30. The influencer shares three children apart from the toddler in question: daughter Rumble Honey, 5, son Slim Easy, 4, daughter Whimsy, 2, and 9-month-old daughter Fawnie Golden, with husband Lucky Blue Smith. The couple has become famous for portraying their seemingly traditional life on the internet for the past few years, which has been a source of speculation all on its own. However, the mom of four’s recent social media post has sparked concern among netizens.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @naraaziza/Instagram Nara Smith shared her daughter's cancer diagnosis via Instagram on June 30.

Smith revealed in the Instagram Reel that her daughter Whimsy, was diagnosed with cancer last year. She and her husband took her to a children's hospital at the time to get a thorough checkup, after which they learned the disheartening news. “After a lot of X-rays, ultrasounds and finally a biopsy, they immediately called us and said that she had cancer, told us it had spread and that she needs to come and start chemo treatments immediately,” she said.

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Nara Smith Shares Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis

Source: MEGA Nara Smith said she and her husband, Lucky Blue Smith, found something on her daughter's body which prompted them to go to the ER last year.

The 24-year-old stated in the post that she and her model husband saw something “suspicious” on the toddler's body late last year, which prompted them to go to the ER. However, she added that the medical professionals there “didn’t quite know what to make of it.” The couple later followed up with their pediatrician, who upon examining, went “really quiet and calm."

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Source: MEGA Nara Smith said she was sure her daughter had cancer after a consultation with her pediatrician.

“My heart dropped in that moment,” the internet celebrity said. She continued that she wasn't sure whether it was her gut feeling at the time or “a mom’s intuition,” but she felt sure that her daughter had cancer.

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Nara Smith Said Dealing with the Family Crisis While Postpartum Has Been Difficult

Source: MEGA Nara Smith admitted that her postpartum issues has made navigating her daughter's sickness and caring for her other children difficult for her.

The Homemade author admitted in the post that it has been a difficult time for her family for the last few months as they dealt with their toddler’s sickness while also caring for their other children, navigating their demanding careers, and adjusting to the postpartum period. “Having found all of this out and navigating this while postpartum, also loving and caring for our other kids at home, also being in the hospital with Whimsy a lot and balancing work on top of that has been really challenging,” the model said in the post.

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Source: MEGA Nara Smith claimed that she had decided to take a little step back from posting on social media as she's trying to be there for her family at this tough time.