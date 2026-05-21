Legendary NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch Dies at 41 After Severe Illness
May 21 2026, Published 6:28 p.m. ET
Legendary NASCAR driver Kyle Busch died at the age of 41.
The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion's death was confirmed on Thursday, May 21, by NASCAR and Richard Childress Racing, according to a news outlet.
Kyle Busch Died at 41 Following Severe Illness
"Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation," the organization shared in a statement posted via Instagram. "He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the post and fans."
The statement continued, "Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR's highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck series."
Kyle Busch's Family Asked for Privacy
The organization ended the lengthy message by asking for privacy during the "incredibly difficult time."
"Our thoughts are with [his wife] Samantha, Brexton, Lennix, Kyle and Samantha's parents, Kurt and all of Kyle's family ... NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon," the statement concluded.
- Who Was Greg Biffle? 7 Things to Know About the Ex-NASCAR Driver After He Was Killed in North Carolina Plane Crash
- Former NASCAR Driver Eric McClure Dead At 42, Fellow Racers Pay Tribute
- Former NASCAR Driver John Wes Townley Dead At 31 Following Shooting, Unnamed Woman Seriously Injured In Same Incident
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kyle Busch Was Set to Miss 2 Upcoming Races
The tragic update followed an earlier announcement from the Busch family on Thursday, May 21, which revealed the athlete would miss two upcoming races in North Carolina due to health issues.
“Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization,” the Busch family said in a statement via X. “He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation.”
The family did not provide additional details about his condition.
Kyle Busch Requested Medical Attention Following Race Earlier This Month
Busch reportedly requested medical attention following a race on May 10. The driver was heard asking his team over the radio to arrange a doctor to examine him.
FOX Sports reportedly said Busch had a "sinus cold."