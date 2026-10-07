NASCAR Driver Jennifer Jo Cobb Was Heard Getting Intimate With a Married Man, Then She Had to Pay His Wife $850K

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NASCAR driver Jennifer Jo Cobb was heard getting intimate with a married man in a hotel room in 2020, according to explosive testimony in a lawsuit that later cost her $850,000. A private investigator hired by the man's suspicious wife testified about what he heard through the wall.

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Private Investigator Followed the Married Man

Source: MEGA Investigator Jim Rorie said he followed Clayton Hughes to a Virginia hotel.

Jim Rorie was hired by Tracey Hughes to investigate her husband, Clayton Odie Hughes, after she became suspicious of his activities, according to a criminal complaint. Jim used a tracking device on Clayton's Toyota Camry and followed him to a Comfort Inn in Martinsville, Virginia. He then booked the room next door and said he watched Jennifer arrive about an hour later. Jim testified that he pulled back a dresser and pressed his ear against the wall separating the rooms. "There was no doubt about what I was hearing," he told the court.

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Private Investigator Heard the Encounter

Source: MEGA Jim Rorie testified about what he allegedly heard through the hotel room wall.

Jim said he heard "the squeaking of the bed, quite a bit of that, female tones moaning — and occasionally a male’s voice." "As the squeaking continued, the tones of a male moaning and saying 'Oh f---' and 'Oh my God' were distinctly heard," Jim testified. "I believe there was one point where I heard the female yell, 'Don't stop.'" he added.

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Jennifer Cobb Faced Lawsuit Over Affair

Source: MEGA A jury ultimately found Jennifer Jo Cobb liable under North Carolina's alienation-of-affection law.

The testimony came during Tracey's lawsuit against Jennifer under North Carolina's alienation-of-affection and criminal-conversation laws, which allows a spouse to sue someone accused of interfering with a marriage. Jennifer and Clayton were working together at the time, with Clayton serving as her spotter. Clayton had reportedly discussed divorcing Tracey about a month before the hotel encounter, but he was still living with his wife. Jennifer argued that Clayton and Tracey had separated in September 2020, before the alleged affair began. However, their separation was not formally finalized until January 2021.

Jury Awards Wife $850K

Source: MEGA Jennifer Jo Cobb was ordered to pay the man's wife $850,000 following the affair lawsuit.