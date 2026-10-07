NASCAR Driver Jennifer Jo Cobb Was Heard Getting Intimate With a Married Man, Then She Had to Pay His Wife $850K
Oct. 7 2026, Updated 10:18 a.m. ET
NASCAR driver Jennifer Jo Cobb was heard getting intimate with a married man in a hotel room in 2020, according to explosive testimony in a lawsuit that later cost her $850,000.
A private investigator hired by the man's suspicious wife testified about what he heard through the wall.
Private Investigator Followed the Married Man
Jim Rorie was hired by Tracey Hughes to investigate her husband, Clayton Odie Hughes, after she became suspicious of his activities, according to a criminal complaint.
Jim used a tracking device on Clayton's Toyota Camry and followed him to a Comfort Inn in Martinsville, Virginia.
He then booked the room next door and said he watched Jennifer arrive about an hour later.
Jim testified that he pulled back a dresser and pressed his ear against the wall separating the rooms.
"There was no doubt about what I was hearing," he told the court.
Private Investigator Heard the Encounter
Jim said he heard "the squeaking of the bed, quite a bit of that, female tones moaning — and occasionally a male’s voice."
"As the squeaking continued, the tones of a male moaning and saying 'Oh f---' and 'Oh my God' were distinctly heard," Jim testified.
"I believe there was one point where I heard the female yell, 'Don't stop.'" he added.
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Jennifer Cobb Faced Lawsuit Over Affair
The testimony came during Tracey's lawsuit against Jennifer under North Carolina's alienation-of-affection and criminal-conversation laws, which allows a spouse to sue someone accused of interfering with a marriage.
Jennifer and Clayton were working together at the time, with Clayton serving as her spotter.
Clayton had reportedly discussed divorcing Tracey about a month before the hotel encounter, but he was still living with his wife.
Jennifer argued that Clayton and Tracey had separated in September 2020, before the alleged affair began.
However, their separation was not formally finalized until January 2021.
Jury Awards Wife $850K
A jury ultimately found Jennifer liable, ruling that she had "willfully, intentionally, and deliberately seduced, enticed, and alienated the affections" of Clayton.
Tracey claimed she "suffered the loss of support, injury to [her] feelings and reputation, and had her marital relationship destroyed," by the affair.
She and Clayton, who share two sons, divorced in 2022.
The jury ordered Jennifer to pay Tracey $850,000, far exceeding the $50,000 minimum amount she had requested.
Jennifer and Clayton are still in a relationship to this day.