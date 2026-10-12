Natalie Harp's Estranged Brother Says Their Dad 'Hung Himself in the Garage' as He Details Family Rift Over Her 'Obsession' With Donald Trump
Oct. 12 2026, Published 5:15 p.m. ET
The brother of Natalie Harp, President Donald Trump's favorite 35-year-old blonde aide, detailed how his sister's fanaticism for the POTUS created a rift in his family that he says may have drove his father to suicide.
Preston Harp explained in a new interview with the Washington Post how his 2020 call with Natalie over their father's death was the last time he spoke with his sister.
Preston Says Family Wanted to Keep Details of Father's Suicide Private
According to Preston, 38, his father Bob was "not a fan of Trump" and grew isolated and frustrated as his mother and Natalie became fanatics.
Preston recalled that he wanted to disclose the details surrounding Bob's death while Natalie and their mother wanted to keep the circumstances private.
"I just said, 'I'm going to say what the police said,'" Preston recalled. "He hung himself in the garage."
Natalie's Trump Fanaticism Disappointed Father
Natalie rose in the MAGA world after crediting Donald with her recovery from bone cancer in a 2019 LinkedIn post. The love led her to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention — where she delivered a speech without a mask, despite the increased COVID-19 risks she faced as a recovering cancer patient.
His daughter's fanaticism with the president and the difficulty of the pandemic led Bob to commit suicide, a source close to the family told the Washington Post.
The source said Bob "was an extrovert, and the isolation of working on computer screens all day was difficult for him."
- Trump Aide Natalie Harp's Brother Reveals the Family Tragedy That Led to Their Bitter Feud
- Natalie Harp's Brother Reveals What Tore Their Family Apart: 'That Was the Last Time I Ever Talked to My Sister'
- Donald Trump's 'Infatuated' Aide Natalie Harp Sees President as a 'Father Figure,' Her Estranged Brother Claims
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Natalie's Trump Fanaticism Becomes a National Story
Natalie, known as the POTUS' "human printer" for controlling the president's media diet and running his Truth Social account, became a national figure after her intimate letters to him were revealed by New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.
Natalie stashed the letters around the White House for Donald to find. They hint at her asserting her devotion to the president, going so far as to say she wished she could be his arm candy so her only job would be to stand around him and "look pretty."
The letters made the Secret Service view her as a security risk.
Preston Recalls Restrictive Childhood
Preston moved to Nicaragua and embraced the Sandinista movement, and has been estranged from his sister and mother for years.
Preston said he and Natalie were homeschooled by their mother "in the hopes of indoctrinating us with conservative Christian and patriotic values."
Preston broke free from his restrictive home life when he joined a San Diego debate club at age 15.
"I had friends, and I could talk to them," he said of finding his way out. "My sister didn't have a peer group."