Politics Natalie Harp's Actions Reportedly Prompted Donald Trump to Ban CNN and MS Now From White House Source: MEGA A report claimed Donald Trump's aide had a hand in the controversial press ban. Adam Downer Sept. 21 2026, Published 1:52 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Natalie Harp, President Donald Trump's adoring 35-year-old aide, allegedly inspired the 80-year-old commander in chief to ban major news outlets from the White House. A Sunday, September 20, report from The Wall Street Journal revealed that Harp got Trump riled up by showing the president clips of MS NOW and CNN hosts speaking critically of his administration. She also showed him negative articles from Politico. Trump had announced on Truth Social that all three outlets were banned from entering the People's House.

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A Stunning Move

Source: MEGA No one talked Trump down from making the stunning decree.

The move sent shockwaves through the press, and reportedly even through senior White House staff. Trump has regularly been combative and at times outright rude with reporters who ask him questions he doesn't like and networks that tend to be critical of him, but senior aides have usually talked him down from enacting such a draconian — and legally dubious — punishment. But Harp, whose duties include feeding Trump things to read and shaping his social media presence, worked him into a frenzy while his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, was out of town in Florida.

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Harp's Role in Shaping Trump

Source: MEGA Harp is extremely fond of Trump.

The move underlines Harp's outsized presence in shaping Trump's worldview. The young aide, who is nicknamed "The Human Printer" for providing the POTUS physical copies of online articles and other important documents, has come under fire after her sycophantic and intimate letters to Trump were revealed earlier this year by The New York Times. In the letters, Harp wrote sentiments including “You are all that matters to me" and "I don't ever want to let you down." She also complained about having to talk to her boss about business all the time and admitted she was jealous of girls “whose only job seems to be to talk with you and look pretty.”

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Lawsuits and Boycotts Ensued

Source: MEGA The White House TV press pool suspended their coverage in solidarity.

The ban is already being challenged by the three outlets in court. On September 21, CNN, MS NOW and Politico filed a lawsuit claiming their ban from The White House is a violation of the First Amendment. Furthermore, the entire White House television press pool is standing with the banned outlets. The pool, which consists of Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC and CNN, suspended their coverage of the White House in solidarity. “The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate, independent information about its government,” the five networks wrote in a joint statement. “No administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting.” The boycott means no major television network is covering Trump's trip to New York ahead of the United Nations General Assembly. Only hyper-conservative outlet Real America's Voice is providing coverage of the trip.

Right-Leaning Networks Stand in Solidarity

Source: MEGA Trump is being sued for the ban.