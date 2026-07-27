Natasha Nice's Summer in France: Village Scouting by Day, Skinny-Dipping Off the Riviera by Night

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The adult industry legend spent her summer chasing World Cup fever, hillside views, and a little bit of Riviera daydreaming. There's a certain kind of trip that isn't really a vacation — it's a homecoming with a side of long-term planning. That's exactly what Natasha Nice's latest visit to France turned into. The adult entertainment icon, who was born and raised in France before becoming one of the industry's most recognizable stars, spent her summer soaking up the South of France in the best possible way: eating well, cheering loudly, and quietly scoping out where she might want to plant roots one day.

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Source: Credit: Natasha Nice

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“France has always felt like part of me,” Natasha said. “I was born in Paris, but the South is where I picture my golden years—somewhere in the hills above the Riviera, with land, privacy and a view of the sea. Every time I’m there, I think: why would I retire anywhere else?” Notice she said "there" and not "here" — because while the trip had plenty of glamour, the real mission was reconnaissance. Natasha spent a good chunk of her days driving the winding roads north of Cannes and Antibes, popping into small villages, and taking in the kind of hillside views that make you understand immediately why people pay a premium to live on the Riviera — and why the villages just inland are such a well-kept secret for anyone chasing that same view without the same price tag. To be clear, she's not packing up the camera gear anytime soon. "Kinda pursuing retirement there — like 15 years from now, haha," she laughed. But there's something charming about a woman who's spent her career very much in the spotlight already plotting her quiet third act: acres of land, ocean views, and a slower pace, whenever that day comes.

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Source: Credit: Natasha Nice

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Nights in Le Suquet, Rooting for Les Bleus Trip timing worked out perfectly, because it landed right in the middle of World Cup season — and Natasha wasn't about to watch from a hotel room. Instead, she found her people in Le Suquet, the old town perched above Cannes' harbor, where the pubs spill out onto cobblestone streets every time France takes the pitch. “I loved watching the World Cup in the pubs of Le Suquet, surrounded by French fans,” she said. “Cheering for Les Bleus with the whole neighborhood was electric; I felt completely at home, like just another local swept up in the excitement.” If you've never experienced a France match in a packed pub in the south, it's an entire personality: strangers hugging on corner kicks, someone inevitably standing on a chair, and the whole street erupting the second the ball hits the net. Natasha, by all accounts, was fully in it — just another French fan back home, screaming for her team alongside everyone else in Le Suquet.

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Source: Credit: Natasha Nice

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The Boating License Epiphany Every good trip has a moment that sends you down a completely new rabbit hole, and for Natasha, this one came from a very reasonable summer fantasy: renting a speedboat for two and cruising the coastline. "The boating license idea came when I realized that if I wanted to rent a nice speedboat for two to cruise the coast, tan naked, and do other fun activities, I'd have to do so in the presence of a captain, lol," she said. Turns out most speedboat rentals along the Riviera come with a captain attached unless you're licensed to drive it yourself — which, fair, is a dealbreaker when your idea of a perfect afternoon is total privacy on open water. So somewhere between village number four and village number seven, "get my boating license" officially made it onto Natasha's list. Freedom of the open sea, no third wheel required.

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Source: Credit: Natasha Nice