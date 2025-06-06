Natasha Rothwell Teases 'White Lotus' Season 4 Comeback: 'I'll Be There'

"[Mike White] wants to do it all, and I am at his disposal," she said when host Jenna Bush Hager predicted Belinda's story is not over. "I will show up. I don't care where it is. I'll be there."

Rothwell also addressed fans who believe her character should have left with her new man, Pornchai.

"Why would she [take him along]? She just got her money. Why would she just collect another dependent?" the actress rolled her eyes. "She had a fling, and she never promised him anything."