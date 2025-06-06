Natasha Rothwell Teases 'White Lotus' Season 4 Comeback: 'I'll Be There'
Will Natasha Rothwell be checking back into The White Lotus?
On the Friday, June 6, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Natasha Rothwell, 44, teased to her character, Belinda, making a comeback in a future season of the hit HBO series.
"[Mike White] wants to do it all, and I am at his disposal," she said when host Jenna Bush Hager predicted Belinda's story is not over. "I will show up. I don't care where it is. I'll be there."
Rothwell also addressed fans who believe her character should have left with her new man, Pornchai.
"Why would she [take him along]? She just got her money. Why would she just collect another dependent?" the actress rolled her eyes. "She had a fling, and she never promised him anything."
Natasha Rothwell's 'White Lotus' Spoilers
Rothwell revealed that ahead of filming Season 3 in Thailand, she was able to get a spoiler on where Belinda was headed in the final episode.
"I have a connection with Mike, so I was able to read all the scripts before I went," she confessed. "But things change so much. The DNA was there, but there were certain things that changed. I just love being able to give audiences that moment of catharsis to see Belinda get the money, get her bag."
In the season finale, Belinda made a deal with Greg (Jon Gries) to keep quiet about his alleged involvement in Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge)'s death in exchange for $5 million. She plans to use the money to fulfill her dream of opening her own spa.
- Will There Be 'The White Lotus' Season 4? 5 Things to Know
- Michelle Monaghan Flaunts Toned Abs While Gushing About Filming Season 3 of 'The White Lotus' With 'Profoundly Talented' Cast: Photos
- Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Burst Into Laughter as Patrick Schwarzenegger Shares Embarrassing 'White Lotus' Confession on 'Live'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
What Is 'The White Lotus' Season 4 About?
White alluded to his Season 4 plans in a video released by Max on April 6.
"For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the 'crashing waves against rocks' vernacular," he expressed. "But there’s always room for more murders in the White Lotus hotels."
Where Will 'The White Lotus' Season 4 Take Place?
As for the series' next scenic venue, the production team has Europe top of mind.
"We're going on some locations scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we'll know soon," executive vice president of HBO Programming Francesca Orsi told an outlet in February. "I can’t really say where we’re going to land, but chances are somewhere in Europe."
She admitted there were "some countries on the map that [they] talked about," but nothing would be confirmed until they went location scouting.
White previously indicated interest in taking The White Lotus to Australia.
"It would be so fun," he said at the Vivid Festival in Sydney in June 2023. "Obviously, there’s a huge wealth of talent here, and the beauty is inarguable, so it feels like it checks all the boxes."