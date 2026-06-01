National Mall Concert Hits Trouble as Artists Push Back on Politics

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A Trump-friendly Freedom 250 concert planned for the National Mall is already facing a messy public relations problem: some artists apparently do not want to be attached to it. The Great American State Fair, scheduled for June 27 as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations, announced a lineup that included Vanilla Ice, Flo Rida, Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, Milli Vanilli, The Commodores, C+C Music Factory, Young MC and Morris Day and the Time. But almost immediately, the bill started to wobble.

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Artists Push Back

Source: @youngmc89/INSTAGRAM Young MC denied involvement in the concert.

Young MC, best known for the 1989 hit “Bust a Move,” announced on Instagram that he would not perform at the Freedom 250 event. “The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event,” he wrote, adding that despite organizers calling the event nonpartisan, coverage had described it as Trump-backed. “I hope to perform in D.C. in the near future at an event that is not so politically charged.” Morris Day also distanced himself from the lineup. “It’s a no from me,” Day posted, saying the “rumor” that he and the Time were involved was not true. C+C Music Factory frontman Freedom Williams said in a video that his agent had not told him about the event’s Trump links when he was booked months earlier. He said he does not support Trump but still plans to perform.

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The Consent Problem

Source: MEGA Artists questioned the political ties behind the National Mall show.

“What is happening with the Freedom 250 lineup right now is a textbook example of what I call a consent gap,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “Artists were announced before they agreed.” Philip said performers now face immediate blowback when their names appear on politically charged bills. “Silence reads as endorsement,” she said. “A quick, clear public statement is the only way to reset the record.”

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Why Artists Are Walking Away

Source: MEGA Organizers faced criticism over announcing acts too early.

“They are asking three questions. Will this cost me fans? Will this cost me brand deals? And will I have to spend the next six months explaining myself? If the answer to any of those is yes, they are out,” she explained. The event has already drawn mockery for a lineup heavy on nostalgia acts, with Vanilla Ice standing out as one of the more openly Trump-aligned names. Poison frontman Bret Michaels also has a Trump connection, having won The Celebrity Apprentice in 2010.

A Rollout That Keeps Creating Headlines

Source: MEGA The concert lineup sparked online mockery.