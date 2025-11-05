Over the past several years, the cultural connotations surrounding plastic surgery and aesthetic procedures have changed substantially. In the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, average consumers were highly resistant to the idea of such procedures, as plastic surgery was treated as both setup and punchline. If a celebrity got plastic surgery of any kind done, it was viewed through a lens of mockery and disdain, and would often become fodder for tabloids across the country.

Today, however, all of that has changed drastically. Aesthetic procedures are now commonplace and extremely popular as forms of self-care. When celebrities get plastic surgery done today, it is not something they feel inclined to shy away from in public, but rather something they outright endorse.

To this end, plastic surgery is more popular now than it ever has been before. But with this surge in popularity has also come a wealth of so-called specialists who are simply attempting to cash in on the practice. What you really need is a true specialist like Dr. Jeremy White, someone who will offer honest opinions, compassionate care, and authentic results.

Dr. White’s Mantra and Credentials

When getting face and nose procedures, you want to go to a surgeon who can offer a range of options so that your procedure is not a one-size-fits-all, cookie-cutter solution. Jeremy White, MD, at ARC Plastic Surgery in Miami, offers customizable procedures tailored to each patient’s needs and lifestyle. His goal is to keep you looking elegant and natural, preserving your beauty while making adjustments that further showcase what a wonder you are.

Where other ‘specialists’ are merely hopping on the bandwagon of aesthetic procedures, Dr. White has been pursuing his role in this field for years. He spent four years of college studying biomedical engineering at Columbia University, four years of medical school at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and seven years of postgraduate training, completing programs in both Otolaryngology at George Washington University and Plastic Surgery at Cleveland Clinic Florida. He has since been board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. Furthermore, he is the author of multiple book chapters and medical journal articles on cosmetic surgeries, including facelifts, rhinoplasties, and breast surgeries.

This extensive dual training, technical expertise, and eye for natural appearing beauty have set this office apart as one of the premier facelift and rhinoplasty surgeons in Florida.