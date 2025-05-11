NBA Star Paul George Says Wife Daniela Rajic's Support 'Means Everything': 'She’s the Backbone of Our Family'

When it comes to his marriage, Paul says, "it’s all about communication and making time for each other, even in small ways."

"We carve out time to reconnect, whether it’s a quiet dinner or a quick check-in during a busy day," the 35-year-old adds of how he keeps the spark in his relationship alive amid a busy career and parenting.

Paul admits he wouldn't be able to be the successful star he is without Daniela by his side.

"Her support means everything. She’s the backbone of our family and the constant behind the scenes. Knowing she believes in me allows me to show up fully, both at home and on the court," he expresses.