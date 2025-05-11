NBA Star Paul George Says Wife Daniela Rajic's Support 'Means Everything': 'She’s the Backbone of Our Family'
Paul George approaches everything in life with full hustle.
Whether it's his marriage to Daniela Rajic, being a father to their three kids — Olivia, 10, Natasha, 7, and Paul Jr., 3 — or breaking records in his all-star NBA career, the talented athlete is always on his A-game.
During an exclusive chat with OK!, Paul chats about all-things family, basketball and his tasty partnership with Kinder Chocolate.
Paul George Gushes Over Wife Daniela Rajic
When it comes to his marriage, Paul says, "it’s all about communication and making time for each other, even in small ways."
"We carve out time to reconnect, whether it’s a quiet dinner or a quick check-in during a busy day," the 35-year-old adds of how he keeps the spark in his relationship alive amid a busy career and parenting.
Paul admits he wouldn't be able to be the successful star he is without Daniela by his side.
"Her support means everything. She’s the backbone of our family and the constant behind the scenes. Knowing she believes in me allows me to show up fully, both at home and on the court," he expresses.
Paul George on Fatherhood
Figuring out how to balance fatherhood and basketball isn't something that comes naturally, the NBA icon notes.
"It takes intention. I prioritize presence over perfection — when I’m home, I’m all in. That means putting the phone down, being engaged, and creating real moments with my kids. Family always comes first," he explains.
That being said, Paul says he "absolutely" deals with some guilt due to the amount of time he has to dedicate to his career.
"Any working parent knows that feeling," he points out. "But I remind myself that I’m doing this to build a future for my family—and I make sure my kids know how much they’re loved, no matter how packed the schedule is."
What It's Like Sharing a Court With NBA Legends
Paul has had the pleasure of working alongside some of the NBA's most legendary stars — including Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler and Carmelo Anthony.
"It’s humbling," he confesses of being teammates with some of the sport's all-time greats. "Sharing the court with legends pushes you to elevate your game. But more than that, it teaches you the importance of respect, teamwork and legacy."
Paul George's Latest Partnership
While work and fatherhood is usually two separate entities, Paul was recently able to bring the two together by partnering with Kinder Chocolate.
“I’m just grateful to be in a place where I can use my platform in meaningful ways. Partnering with a brand like Kinder Chocolate has been especially rewarding because it’s something my kids genuinely enjoy," he states. "Being able to share this experience with them — and work with a brand that really values family and play — makes it all the more special."
"What drew me to partnering with Kinder Chocolate was their genuine commitment to bringing families together through fun. As a dad, I connected with their mission right away," the father-of-three continues. "They understand that play should be positive and pressure-free, and that’s something I really value – not just in sports, but in parenting too. Partnering with a brand that champions those everyday, meaningful moments made perfect sense to me."
And how often does he let his children indulge in Kinder's chocolatey goodness?
"As a parent, balance is key. I believe in letting kids enjoy treats in moderation. It's not about restriction, but about teaching healthy habits early. A little Kinder Chocolate after a good day or game is a fun reward," Paul concludes.