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NBC4LA Emotional Tribute Says Reporter Eliana Moreno and Pilot George Marciniw 'Dedicated Their Lives' to Their Work Before Deadly Helicopter Crash

Image of Eliana Moreno and George Marciniw
Source: GEORGE MARCINIW/FACEBOOK

Eliana Moreno and George Marciniw were honored by their colleagues.

Sept. 16 2026, Published 6:06 p.m. ET

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NBC4 Los Angeles began its Wednesday, September 16, broadcast in grief, paying tribute to two staff members killed in the crash of its news helicopter.

Reporter Eliana Moreno and pilot George Marciniw died on Tuesday, September 15, when NewsChopper 4 went down in the Chatsworth area of Los Angeles while they were on assignment. A person on the ground was also killed.

The station spent the opening of its early morning newscast remembering the two colleagues.

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Source: NBC4
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An On-Air Tribute

Image of Eliana Moreno
Source: ELIANA MORENO/FACEBOOK

Anchors opened the 4 a.m. newscast by telling viewers the NBC4 family was mourning the loss.

Anchors opened the 4 a.m. broadcast by telling viewers the NBC4 family was mourning, then sharing memories of Moreno and Marciniw and thanking them for their years of service.

The segment closed with condolences for the pair's families, friends and coworkers, and a reflection that both had devoted their careers to informing people across Southern California.

Members of the station's on-air team had been visibly emotional the night before as the news unfolded, with NBC4 confirming the aircraft belonged to the station.

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Remembering Eliana Moreno

Image of Eliana Moreno
Source: ELIANA MORENO/FACEBOOK

Anchor Adrian Arambulo recalled the enthusiasm Moreno brought to her work, saying it was clear how much she loved what she did.

Colleagues described Moreno as an energetic and dedicated journalist. Anchor Adrian Arambulo recalled the enthusiasm she brought to her work, saying that whenever viewers heard her voice from NewsChopper 4, it was clear how much she loved what she did.

Another colleague, who said she had worked with Moreno since 2014, remembered her as kind, hardworking and consistently on top of every story. The reporting from the station's helicopter had been a regular part of Moreno's role, and her voice had become a familiar presence for its audience.

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Honoring George Marciniw

Image of George Marciniw
Source: GEORGE MARCINIW/FACEBOOK

Colleagues described Marciniw as a veteran pilot whose experience and steadiness had made him synonymous with NewsChopper 4.

Marciniw was remembered as a veteran pilot whose name had become closely tied to the aircraft he flew. Colleagues described him as deeply respected, someone whose experience and steadiness had made him synonymous with NewsChopper 4 over the years.

Together, the station said, Moreno and Marciniw had "dedicated their lives" to helping keep Southern Californians informed, a mission that defined the work they were doing when the crash occurred.

What's Known About the Crash

Image of George Marciniw and Eliana Moreno
Source: GEORGE MARCINIW/FACEBOOK

The helicopter went down Tuesday evening while the two were covering a deadly Metro bus crash.

The helicopter went down Tuesday evening in Chatsworth while Moreno and Marciniw were covering a deadly Metro bus crash in the area.

Authorities have not released details about what caused the crash, and a deeper investigation is expected.

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