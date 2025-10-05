'NCIS: Tony & Ziva': Cast, Plot, Release Date and More

'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' is the latest spinoff in the 'NCIS' franchise. Here's everything to know about the new series.

The NCIS franchise has expanded with the debut of NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

Paramount+ officially ordered the spinoff in February 2024. At the time, Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly were both cast to reprise their roles as Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo.

"We've been talking about this story for many years, and now, with John McNamara at the helm, we are ready," Weatherly and de Pablo said in a joint statement shared by Variety. "The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter. We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the 'TIVA' movement for years."

They added, "To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now."

In May 2024, the NCIS spinoff got the official title, NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

"It makes it really easy because the fans will know exactly what the show is. It's about Tony and Ziva in Europe," said de Pablo.