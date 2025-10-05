'NCIS: Tony & Ziva': Cast, Plot, Release Date and More
Oct. 5 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
When Was 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' Announced?
The NCIS franchise has expanded with the debut of NCIS: Tony & Ziva.
Paramount+ officially ordered the spinoff in February 2024. At the time, Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly were both cast to reprise their roles as Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo.
"We've been talking about this story for many years, and now, with John McNamara at the helm, we are ready," Weatherly and de Pablo said in a joint statement shared by Variety. "The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter. We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the 'TIVA' movement for years."
They added, "To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now."
In May 2024, the NCIS spinoff got the official title, NCIS: Tony & Ziva.
"It makes it really easy because the fans will know exactly what the show is. It's about Tony and Ziva in Europe," said de Pablo.
What Is 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' About?
When Paramount+ greenlit the 10-episode series, the streaming service released the official plot of the new show.
In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter together years after they reunited in Paris after the latter's supposed death. As they try to enjoy family life, they start facing challenges when Tony's security company is attacked, forcing them to flee across Europe.
"[Tony and Ziva] try to figure out who is after them, and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after," it adds.
Before the show premiered, Weatherly and de Pablo teased fans that NCIS: Tony & Ziva would "be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter."
Who Is in the Cast of 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva'?
The ensemble cast of NCIS: Tony & Ziva also includes Isla Gie, Nassima Benchicou, James D'Arcy, Terence Maynard, Julian Ovenden, Lara Rossi, Amita Suman and Maximilian Osinski.
When Did 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' Premiere?
NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiered on September 4 on Paramount+.
The fourth episode hit the streaming platform on September 11, arriving a week after the first three episodes dropped simultaneously. New episodes will continue to roll out weekly as scheduled: Episode 4 (September 11), Episode 5 (September 18), Episode 6 (September 25), Episode 7 (October 2), Episode 8 (October 9), Episode 9 (October 16) and Episode 10 (October 23).