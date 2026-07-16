Neiima Marin Went Vegan and Completely Transformed: Here's How She Got Leaner and Stronger Than Ever

Article continues below advertisement

When Neiima Marin first shared her workout routine with followers, the takeaway seemed straightforward: simple beats complicated, consistency beats perfection, and walking is underrated. But that was version 1.0. Her updated approach tells a more layered story, one that involves a personal trainer who actually listens, a connective tissue condition that required rethinking everything about exercise, and a recent vegan diet switch that's playing a key role in her latest transformation. The result is a leaner, stronger physique achieved through methods that feel sustainable rather than punishing. The Personal Trainer Changed The Game Neiima now works with trainer Nili at Equinox three times per week, and the partnership is specifically tailored to accommodate Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (hEDS), a genetic connective tissue disorder that causes joint instability, chronic widespread pain, and lax connective tissues.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED

Article continues below advertisement

"Nili is completely catering the workouts to my sensitivities and personal capacity because of my hEDS," Neiima explained. "Having a trainer that cares about my capacity is life-changing." The condition, which affects roughly 1 in 2,500 to 1 in 5,000 people, requires a fundamentally different approach to strength training. High-impact activities are out. Slow, controlled, low-impact movements are in. Because connective tissues are lax, muscles must work constantly to stabilize joints, which means overextending can leave you depleted for the entire day. Slow Movements, Real Results Neiima's split typically includes one full-body day, one lower-body and abs day, and one upper-body and abs day. The exercises vary week to week, and she emphasizes that she doesn't know the names of most of them. What she does know is that they work. "Slow and controlled movements have increased my muscle and strength," she said. "I can now do pushups and have biceps, and I have ab definition for the first time in my life."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

This directly contradicts the fitness industry's obsession with pushing to failure, hitting maximum heart rate, and grinding through discomfort. Neiima's approach prioritizes sustainable strength building over short-term intensity. "It's not about pushing myself past my limits or reaching failure," she explained. "It's about keeping up in a comfortable way, which has led to strength and growth long term." The energy difference is tangible. With her previous routine of double workouts, aggressive calorie counting, and daily step targets, Neiima would leave the gym and need to nap, losing the rest of her day to recovery. Now, she leaves energized and ready to work. The Vegan Diet Switch Recently, Neiima made another significant change: she went vegan. After years of contemplating it, the decision came suddenly when Billie Eilish called out the meat industry on her story, posting that loving animals and eating meat cannot coexist truthfully. "I have three rabbits that are my life," Neiima explained. "When I saw Billie's post, I realized I couldn't be ignorant anymore. Rabbits are used for meat too, so thinking about that was all it took. I chose to become vegan instantly."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED