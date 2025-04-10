NEWS A New Era of Experiential Retail Unfolds at Super Wish Season NYC — Bringing Shopping to Life Through Immersive, Multi-Sensory Brand Activations

📍 New York, NY As the retail landscape keeps evolving, the Super Wish Season NYC Event in New York City has set a new benchmark for what experiential shopping can achieve. The event is held at 188 Lafayette Street, which is a dedicated pop-up store. It makes the traditional shopping model more interactive and captivating by immersing participants in meticulously crafted living scenarios that highlight some of the most innovative brands in the current market.

This experience begins in the kitchen area. Here, SUSTEAS has created a modern country-style cooking space, inviting guests to be immersed in an environment that is both warm and traditional yet contemporary and innovative. They can have close contact with high-end kitchen appliances. To showcase the art of daily cooking, the layout of the kitchen is designed to allow visitors to experience firsthand those high-quality kitchen products that perfectly blend elegance and practicality.

To further participate in this event, guests stepped into a unique backyard relaxation area designed by VEVOR. This space is intended to highlight the brand's rich and diverse range of home decoration and outdoor products. Here, in order to help attendees understand the reasons why VEVOR is highly trusted in the industry, they were encouraged to experience the functions and durability of various tools firsthand. Underfoot was the freshly mowed lawn, and there was also a product trial area for practical operation. This space brought a fresh touch to traditional home shopping.

Inside the store, PUKOMC has created a display space inspired by the Parisian style, redefining smart home life. In this space, minimalism and functionality are perfectly integrated. From advanced household appliances to fashionable integrated designs of technology, the brand's event space showcases how smart living solutions can enhance the quality of daily life without sacrificing aesthetics.

Those who love beauty found their own paradise at the VGO Biotech Plant Skin Care Salon. Here, there is a charming princess-style makeup garden that provides the perfect backdrop for enjoying luxurious skin care treatments. This immersive space is like a luxurious self-care retreat, allowing visitors to try products rich in rare minerals and plant ingredients, further reinforcing the brand's overall concept of natural beauty skin care.

Meanwhile, fitness enthusiasts have discovered the wellness area designed by Lichico, which is themed around hot springs and tailored specifically for modern urban life. This area offers compact yet powerful fitness programs. Guests are encouraged to experience the walking mats, treadmills and strength training areas, and to personally experience how Lichico's lightweight yet efficient fitness equipment seamlessly integrates into contemporary family environments.

