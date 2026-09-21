New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Dies at 45: Band Says They Are 'Devastated and Shocked' by Loss

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New Found Glory's guitarist Chad Gilbert passed away on September 20 after a brave battle with cancer at 45. The news came in a joint statement from his widow, Lisa Cimorelli, and the other members of the popular boy band. The statement, shared on Instagram, read, "On the morning of September 20th, Chad Everett Gilbert passed away peacefully in his sleep. He left this world surrounded by friends and family and took his final breaths with his wife and mother by his side, just as he wished."

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Source: @LISACIMORELLI/INSTAGRAM Chad Gilbert passed away after a brave battle with cancer at 45.

It also featured a carousel of photos — both solo and with his band and family members. "We are devastated and shocked by how quickly he left us, yet so grateful for how peacefully and smoothly he went. The amount of visitors that crowded the hospital lobby at a moment’s notice is a testament to how beloved and cherished Chad was, and always will be," it continued.

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Chad Gilbert Is Survived by His Wife And Daughter

Source: @LISACIMORELLI/INSTAGRAM Reports said Chad Gilbert is survived by Lisa Cimorelli, his widow, and their daughter, Lily.

The statement then went on to share that while he was a "legendary musician," Gilbert's "favorite accomplishment" was "being a husband and father." Per the post, the late lead guitarist is survived by his widow, their daughter, Lily, his mother, Jackie, and his brother, Brian. His bandmates, meanwhile, include Jordan Pundik (Lead vocals), Ian Grushka (Bass guitar), and Cyrus Bolooki (Drums and percussion). While Gilbert was also a co-founder of the band, New Found Glory included one other member: Steve Klein, a former rhythm guitarist.

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Source: MEGA Chad Gilbert's bandmates extended their tribute on his death, saying they were 'devastated and shocked.'

The statement then went on to acknowledge Gilbert's efforts toward music-making and helping make the pop band famous. “Chad’s guitar playing, songwriting, humor, and relentless drive helped shape New Found Glory for nearly three decades. Through more than a dozen albums, endless tours around the world, and more accolades than we ever could have imagined, Chad challenged all of us to grow as musicians, performers, and human beings," it read.

Source: @LISACIMORELLI/INSTAGRAM The statement acknowledged Chad Gilbert's efforts toward music-making and helping make the pop band famous.