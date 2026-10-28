New Jersey Woman Went to Applebee's for $1 Margaritas. Then Staff Allegedly Snapped Her ID Over a Drink Order: 'Look at This'

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A New Jersey woman claimed Applebee’s staff damaged her driver’s license during a dispute over $1 margaritas. TikTok creator Sophia, who posts as @sophia_attardi, shared a video saying, "Look at this," showing the damage and explaining why she was upset. In the clip, Sophia showed viewers what appeared to be a crease down the middle of her Tennessee driver’s license. "Applebee’s just, like, snapped my f------ ID," she said. "We all just got kicked out of Applebee’s because our IDs aren’t allowed, apparently," Sophia added.

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Sophia Says The Manager Took Their IDs

Source: @SOPHIA_ATTARDI/TIKTOK Sophia shared her account of the Applebee’s visit in a TikTok video.

In a follow-up video, Sophia explained that she and two friends visited an Applebee’s in Somers Point, New Jersey, for $1 margaritas. She said a server checked their IDs before they ordered and drank their margaritas. According to Sophia, a manager later returned and asked to check all three IDs again. She claimed the manager kept them for around 15 minutes, during which the group finished its meal and drinks. Sophia said the manager eventually told them the restaurant could not accept their identification. She also claimed she tried calling the police non-emergency line but received no answer. When she noticed the crease on her license, Sophia said she questioned the manager about it. "I did not hand you my ID looking like this," she recalled telling the manager. According to Sophia, the manager explained that she had been bending the license to check whether it was genuine.

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Sophia Says Replacing Her ID Could Cost Her More

Source: @SOPHIA_ATTARDI/TIKTOK A Tennessee DMV represented the office Sophia said she needed to visit to replace her license.

Sophia claimed the manager offered her $30 toward replacing the license. Instead, she asked the restaurant to remove the drinks from the bill, which she said the manager agreed to do. However, replacing the license presented another problem. Sophia said she learned she would need to visit a Tennessee DMV in person, requiring a trip of about 13 hours.

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Source: @SOPHIA_ATTARDI/TIKTOK Sophia said the manager raised concerns about her friends’ New York IDs, despite her Tennessee license being damaged during the dispute.

She said she was 23, while her friends, who carried New York IDs, were 24 and 25. According to Sophia, the manager said staff had greater concerns about her friends’ New York identification than her Tennessee license, leaving her unsure why her own ID was bent. Sophia said she emailed Applebee’s but had not received a response. She explained that she wanted the restaurant to cover the replacement costs rather than pursue legal action. She also said she filed a police report the following day. The report was not included in the material provided, and no police findings were reported.

Source: @SOPHIA_ATTARDI/TIKTOK Viewers questioned Applebee’s handling of the alleged ID dispute, with one commenter suggesting restaurants use scanners to verify identification.