'That’s 100 Percent Him': New Video Shows Luigi Mangione's Arrest
Oct. 7 2026, Updated 7:01 a.m. ET
Newly released police body camera footage shows the December 2024 arrest of Luigi Mangione at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Penn., days after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, 50, was fatally shot in Manhattan.
The videos were made public on Friday, October 2, after news organizations filed petitions with the court, and they include the search of Mangione’s backpack, the recovery of the gun used to kill Thompson, and a redacted version of his strip search at the Altoona Police Department.
Footage Shows Officers Confronting Mangione at McDonald’s
The videos come from body cameras worn by eight Altoona police officers on the morning of December 9, 2024. Footage shows Mangione being questioned inside the McDonald’s and then handcuffed and searched. Officers also took him to the police station, where they searched him and his property again with much greater scrutiny.
“That’s 100 percent him,” one officer said as he stood outside the McDonald’s, according to footage reviewed by reporters. Mangione had initially produced a phony ID bearing the name “Mark Rosario” to the officers but ultimately told them his true identity.
Officers Found a Gun and a Silencer in His Belongings
Police discovered the gun used to kill Thompson, a suppressor, a magazine concealed in a pair of underwear, and a journal containing handwritten entries during their search of Mangione’s belongings. The footage also shows officers transporting Mangione in a police vehicle.
Mangione was arrested five days after the shooting death of Thompson, which occurred outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. A McDonald’s customer recognized him through photos distributed by the NYPD in the days after the shooting. In previously released footage, an officer can be heard saying they’d received a call that he looked “suspicious.”
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Much of the Video Was Played at a Suppression Hearing
This is the first time most of the footage has been seen outside the courtroom. Much of it was shown during an evidentiary hearing in December 2025, which lasted about three weeks. During the hearing, Mangione’s defense team tried to have the evidence recovered from his arrest suppressed, arguing that police improperly searched his backpack.
Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Gregory Carro found that a large amount of the evidence could be introduced at trial but kept the video footage sealed. He later agreed to requests from several news organizations, including CNN, to release the video.
Mangione Pleaded Guilty to Federal Charges in August
On Friday, August 14, Mangione entered a guilty plea in federal court in Manhattan to two stalking offenses in connection with Thompson’s death.
“I used a 3-D printer to make part of a gun, and I equipped the gun with the silencer and the magazine,” Mangione stated during the proceeding. “I shot Mr. Thompson in Manhattan, and he died. I knew what I was doing was illegal.”
Mangione further said he acted “after years of enduring severe pain from a broken back, navigating the obstacles of the health insurance system and witnessing similar experiences of countless others.” Federal prosecutors indicated that they will request life imprisonment when Mangione is sentenced, which is scheduled for Friday, December 18.
Mangione’s state murder trial was initially scheduled to commence on Tuesday, September 8, but it has now been postponed indefinitely while his attorneys pursue dismissal of the state charges based upon double jeopardy claims. He has pleaded not guilty to the state second-degree murder and weapons charges.
Carro gave the Manhattan district attorney’s office until Friday, October 9, to respond, and a hearing is set for Thursday, December 10.