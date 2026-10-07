'That’s 100 Percent Him': New Video Shows Luigi Mangione's Arrest

Article continues below advertisement

Newly released police body camera footage shows the December 2024 arrest of Luigi Mangione at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Penn., days after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, 50, was fatally shot in Manhattan. The videos were made public on Friday, October 2, after news organizations filed petitions with the court, and they include the search of Mangione’s backpack, the recovery of the gun used to kill Thompson, and a redacted version of his strip search at the Altoona Police Department.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Footage Shows Officers Confronting Mangione at McDonald’s

Source: FOX 5 NEW YORK/YOUTUBE An officer outside the McDonald’s said, 'That’s 100 percent him,' according to the newly released footage.

The videos come from body cameras worn by eight Altoona police officers on the morning of December 9, 2024. Footage shows Mangione being questioned inside the McDonald’s and then handcuffed and searched. Officers also took him to the police station, where they searched him and his property again with much greater scrutiny. “That’s 100 percent him,” one officer said as he stood outside the McDonald’s, according to footage reviewed by reporters. Mangione had initially produced a phony ID bearing the name “Mark Rosario” to the officers but ultimately told them his true identity.

Article continues below advertisement

Officers Found a Gun and a Silencer in His Belongings

Source: FOX 5 NEW YORK/YOUTUBE Police found a gun, a silencer, a magazine and a journal among Mangione’s belongings.

Police discovered the gun used to kill Thompson, a suppressor, a magazine concealed in a pair of underwear, and a journal containing handwritten entries during their search of Mangione’s belongings. The footage also shows officers transporting Mangione in a police vehicle. Mangione was arrested five days after the shooting death of Thompson, which occurred outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. A McDonald’s customer recognized him through photos distributed by the NYPD in the days after the shooting. In previously released footage, an officer can be heard saying they’d received a call that he looked “suspicious.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Much of the Video Was Played at a Suppression Hearing

Source: MEGA Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Gregory Carro allowed the footage to be released after news organizations petitioned the court.

This is the first time most of the footage has been seen outside the courtroom. Much of it was shown during an evidentiary hearing in December 2025, which lasted about three weeks. During the hearing, Mangione’s defense team tried to have the evidence recovered from his arrest suppressed, arguing that police improperly searched his backpack. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Gregory Carro found that a large amount of the evidence could be introduced at trial but kept the video footage sealed. He later agreed to requests from several news organizations, including CNN, to release the video.

Mangione Pleaded Guilty to Federal Charges in August

Source: MEGA On Friday, August 14, Mangione pleaded guilty to two federal stalking counts in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.