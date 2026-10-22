TRUE CRIME NEWS 'None of This Could Be Done by Just One Man,' New Mexico AG Says in Lawsuit Accusing Jeffrey Epstein’s Lawyer and Accountant of Trafficking Cover-Up Source: MEGA New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez filed a lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein’s former lawyer and accountant on Wednesday, October 21. Brittany Vincent Oct. 22 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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New Mexico’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein’s former lawyer and accountant, alleging they helped cover up the s-- trafficking ring at the late child predator's Zorro Ranch located near Santa Fe. On Wednesday, October 21, Attorney General Raúl Torrez announced the suit, saying, “None of this could be done by just one man.”

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Epstein’s Estate Co-Executors Were Named in the Suit

Source: MEGA Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn are the co-executors of Epstein’s estate.

The case names Epstein’s former lawyer, Darren Indyke, and his accountant, Richard Kahn, as defendants. They’re also the two men named in Epstein’s will as the co-executors of his estate. Torrez is seeking to bar them from collecting money from the estate, according to a report. The estate was estimated at about $600 million at the time of Epstein’s death. Indyke and Kahn previously claimed they were unaware of the crimes committed by Epstein. Torrez argued that Epstein had help, saying, “This was something that was facilitated, that was made possible by handlers, by lawyers, by accountants, by others who have yet to face real consequences.”

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Attorney General Raúl Torrez Said the Money 'Belongs' to Survivors

Source: MEGA Attorney General Raúl Torrez said the estate’s funds 'belong in the hands of survivors.'

Torrez stated that the money remaining in Epstein’s estate should go to the people he abused. He said the estate’s funds “belong in the hands of survivors.” Epstein died in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while he was being held ahead of his federal trial on s-- trafficking charges. Following Epstein’s death, his estate provided financial compensation to his victims through a victim compensation fund. The estate has also been sued by numerous women who have claimed they were sexually assaulted by him, some of whom allege the assaults took place at Zorro Ranch in Stanley, N.M., south of Santa Fe.

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Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn's Lawyer Denied the Allegations

Source: MEGA Attorney Daniel Ruzumna said his clients 'emphatically reject' the allegations.

Daniel Ruzumna, a lawyer representing Indyke and Kahn, said, “Messrs. Indyke and Kahn emphatically reject the New Mexico Attorney General’s allegations that they were complicit in or in any way knowingly facilitated Mr. Epstein’s sexual abuse or trafficking.” He added that the abuse “by all accounts occurred behind closed doors, in secluded locations, and at times when neither Mr. Indyke nor Mr. Kahn was present.” Ruzumna also stated that no woman has ever accused either Indyke or Kahn of committing or witnessing sexual abuse, or claimed that she or anyone else had informed them about Epstein’s abuse. He said both men “reject as categorically false” in response to allegations that they knew what Epstein was doing while providing legal and accounting services to him. “They are confident that they will prevail on the claims asserted against them,” he said.

The FBI Is Also Investigating the Pair

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein died in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019.