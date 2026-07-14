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Summer isn't just vacation season; it's also one of the most popular times of year for families to welcome a new puppy into the home. From Glenn Powell’s beloved rescue Briskey, to Demi Moore’s tiny Chihuahua Pilaf, celebrity pet parents continue to remind us that dogs are part of the family, not just companions. And if this summer has you welcoming a puppy of your own, having the right essentials from day one can make those first weeks much easier. From nutrition and training to daily wellness, a few thoughtful staples can help set your puppy up for success during those important first weeks. Here are four must-have categories to help your newest family member thrive all summer long.

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Start with Nutrient-Dense Food A puppy's first months are critical for healthy growth, making quality nutrition one of the most important investments you can make. When choosing a puppy food, look for recognizable, whole-food ingredients and check the label to ensure the first ingredients are real sources of protein, not fillers. And because summer often means road trips, camping weekends, beach days, and other adventures, it's worth keeping a shelf-stable, travel-friendly food option on hand. Whether you're hitting the road like Glen Powell and Brisket or simply spending more time outdoors, nutritious food that doesn't require refrigeration makes feeding your puppy simple wherever summer takes you. One option we love is pawTree Foods' Freeze-Dried Raw Food – Real Beef Recipe, made with real beef, nutrient-rich beef organs, and wholesome fruits and vegetables you'd recognize from your own grocery list. Because it's freeze-dried, it offers the benefits of raw-inspired nutrition in a shelf-stable format that's easy to pack, store, and serve wherever summer takes you. It comes in a variety of flavors like chicken, beef, pork, turkey and salmon to satisfy different palates.If your puppy is transitioning from another food, start by mixing in a small amount as a topper and gradually increase the portion over 7–10 days to help support a smooth adjustment.

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Make Training and Cleanup Easier The first few weeks with a puppy involve plenty of learning for both pets and their families. Having the right supplies from day one can simplify potty training, establish healthy routines, and make everyday care feel much more manageable. This Puppy Starter Kit brings together several new puppy essentials in one convenient package, making it an easy way to prepare your home for a new arrival, or a thoughtful gift for any new pet parent. Inside, you'll find complete and balanced puppy food made with real chicken as the first ingredient, freeze-dried training treats, a nutrient-rich meal topper, Wild Alaskan Salmon & Pollock Oil to support healthy growth and a shiny coat, plus a powerful Urine Eliminator to make potty training cleanup simple and stress-free. Starting with the right tools can help build positive habits early while taking some of the guesswork out of those first exciting weeks. Support Growth from the Inside Out Nutrition doesn't stop at mealtime. As puppies grow, a daily supplement can help fill nutritional gaps while supporting healthy development, including joints, digestion, skin, coat, and immune health. This 10-in-1 Multivitamin combines multiple wellness benefits into one daily chewable supplement, making it easy to support your puppy's overall health without juggling several products. When choosing a multivitamin, look for bioavailable ingredients like vitamins A, C, D, and E, along with essential minerals that support growth, immune function, and overall development. Just like taking your own daily vitamins, it's an easy way to habit-stack by giving your dog theirs at the same time, designed to fit your daily routine, and support theirs.

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Encourage Healthy Play and Be Prepared for Summer Stressors Play is an essential part of puppy’s development, helping build confidence, encourage appropriate chewing behaviors, provide mental stimulation, and strengthen the bond between pets and their families. Keeping a variety of engaging toys on hand helps channel puppy energy in a positive way while supporting healthy growth and learning. Summer can also introduce new experiences that may feel overwhelming to young dogs, from thunderstorms and family vacations to unfamiliar environments, and long car rides and loud celebrations. Having calming options available can help ease occasional stress during these moments, so your puppy can be just as calm as Demi Moore and Pilaf on the red carpet. Look for products that include soothing ingredients like chamomile, L-theanine, or melatonin, which are commonly used to support relaxation. Pairing these with comforting toys or enrichment activities can help puppies feel more secure while adjusting to new situations. Welcoming a new puppy is an exciting milestone, and having the right essentials can make the transition easier for the entire family. By prioritizing quality nutrition, daily wellness, training support, and enrichment, you'll be setting up your newest family member for a happy, healthy start, and creating memories that will last well beyond summer.

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Celebrity-Inspired Puppy Checklist: ✔High-quality, protein-rich diet ✔Training and calming treats and cleanup essentials ✔Interactive toys and enrichment and play ✔Daily walks and socialization ✔Supplements to support healthy growth ✔A cozy travel setup for summer adventures ✔Plenty of love, patience, and consistent training