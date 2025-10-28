or
John Leguizamo Honored By Rosie Perez And Ariana Debose At Star-Studded “Sing Out For Freedom” Concert Celebrating Art And Activism

event mainpic pp
Source: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

John Leguizamo was honored at the 23rd annual Sing Out for Freedom: Songs of Sanctuary concert at NYU Skirball

Profile Image

Oct. 28 2025, Published 8:02 a.m. ET

It was a night of music, meaning, and megawatt star power as Emmy-winning actor and activist John Leguizamo was honored at the 23rd annual Sing Out for Freedom: Songs of Sanctuary concert at NYU Skirball, hosted by the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) and American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

This year’s program brought together some of entertainment’s brightest voices in support of civil rights and creative expression. The evening’s honoree, John Leguizamo, received the Michael Friedman Freedom Award for his contributions as an artist and humanitarian, presented by Rosie Perez following a heartfelt introduction from Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose.

arianabfa
Source: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose.

The show opened with a vibrant performance from the Tony Award-winning musicians of Broadway’s Buena Vista Social Club, setting a joyful tone that carried through the night.

Actor, producer, and event co-founder Erich Bergen took the stage to welcome guests before introducing a lineup that balanced Broadway brilliance with heartfelt activism.

erich bergen bfa
Source: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Actor, producer, and event co-founder Erich Bergen.

Highlights included Ato Blankson-Wood’s emotional takes on The Impossible Dream and What a Wonderful World, Ari Asfar performing Shaina Taub’s anthemic Huddled Masses, and Arian Moayed’s powerful spoken-word performance inspired by his viral New York Post critique.

Jenna Bainbridge from Broadway’s Wicked enchanted the audience with Somewhere That’s Green, and Bergen closed the night with Neil Diamond’s America, earning a standing ovation.

arian mooyed bfa
Source: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Actor Arian Moayed.

john legs bfa
Source: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Emmy-winning actor and activist John Leguizamo.

rosie perez bfa
Source: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Actress Rosie Perez.

In our darkest times, the arts have always reminded us of our shared humanity and inspired us to speak out and stand up for the future we deserve,” said NYCLU Executive Director Donna Lieberman.

Produced and directed by Erich Bergen with executive producer Ari Conte and music direction by Michael J. Moritz Jr., Sing Out for Freedom remains one of New York’s most meaningful annual celebrations of art and action.

john ariana rosie
Source: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

Rosie Perez, John Leguizamo and Ariana DeBose.

