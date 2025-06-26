LIVING Inside the New York Mavericks' Training Camp: Meet the Professional Bull Riders! Source: Discos & Dispos LLC The New York Mavericks recently trained in Fort Worth, Texas, and OK! had a front row seat!

Bull riding is no joke! The New York Mavericks recently trained in Fort Worth, Texas, for a few days, where they got to show off their incredible skills to fans and onlookers alike. OK! spent 48 hours with the boys, who are the best of the best!

Source: Discos & Dispos LLC The bull riders visited the American Hat / The Best Hat Store in Fort Worth.

Since joining the PBR Team Series in 2024 (as one of two expansion teams), the NY Mavericks — who are sponsored by Brunt Workwear, Wrangler, American Hat / The Best Hat Store and Tecovas — call UBS Arena home and channel New York’s energetic, multi-cultural spirit, linked to legends like Basquiat, Biggie and Teddy Roosevelt. Bull riding and cowboy culture have deep roots here: from 1930s Garden sellouts to rodeos on Death Avenue.

Source: Discos & Dispos LLC The boys pictured during a training session.

The Mavericks’ goal is to bring home a title by embedding themselves into NYC’s DNA.

Source: The Worthington Pictured: The Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel.

The week was booked and busy, as the boys were fitted for custom cowboy hats, took part in a workout, enjoyed happy hour mixers, took in a movie at the Rooftop Cinema Club (located at the Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel), were gifted trucker hats — and of course, rode bulls.

Source: The Worthington The boys trained in Fort Worth, Texas.

The New York Mavericks team is owned by Avenue Sports Fund, which acquired the sanctioning rights from PBR (Professional Bull Riders) in February 2024. The Avenue Sports Fund, led by Marc Lasry, provides capital solutions to a wide variety of established teams and leagues across the globe, as well as investments in emerging sport properties to capitalize on areas of exponential growth. The New York Mavericks joined PBR Teams as the league expanded from eight to 10 teams competing in five-on-five bull riding games in the 12-event PBR Camping World Team Series regular season.

Source: The Worthington The lobby of The Worthington.

Scroll through the gallery below to meet the bull riders!

Trey Holston

Source: Discos & Dispos LLC

Trey Holston is a 25-year-old competitor from Ft. Scott, Kansas. Holston is a dual‑discipline threat with experience across both PBR and PRCA — having qualified for the PRCA National Finals Rodeo in both 2022 and 2023. Selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 Team Draft, Holston brings versatility, and a strong presence to the Concrete Cowboys’ lineup.

Romario Leite

Source: Discos & Dispos LLC

Seasoned 31-year-old Romario Leite of Brotas, Brazil, was a foundational pick for the New York Mavericks during the 2024 Expansion Draft. Having competed internationally in Brazil and Australia — where he finished No. 21 in the PBR‑AU standings, Romario brings global experience to support the team and its riders.

Leandro Zampollo

Source: BullStockMedia

Hailing from Pirassununga, Brazil, 24-year-old Leandro Zampollo exploded onto the scene by winning PBR’s “Last Cowboy Standing” at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo — earning $61,695 and surging from No. 60 to No. 26 in world standings. A model of silent power and consistency, his impressive performance firmly positions him as a key backbone of the team.

Ayden Dale

Source: Discos & Dispos LLC

Ayden Dale, 20, of Burnett, Texas, is a promising rising talent in the New York Mavericks’ lineup. Though still building his tour resume, his all-rounder capability emerged in Challenger and Vegas‑style events, posting a commendable 50 percent ride rate and ranking in the mid‑200s across the 2023 tour standings. With the Concrete Cowboys selecting him in Round 3 of the 2025 PBR Team Series, Dale enters the season primed to develop into a steady contributor.

Tiegan Gray

Source: BullStockMedia

Teigan Gray, 26, earned his spot at the New York Mavericks Training Camp after dominating the Indian National Finals Rodeo (INFR) as the 2024 Bull Riding World Champion. Known for his technical domination, Gray has made a seamless transition from INFR standout to potential Team Series contributor, and recently remarked that joining the Mavericks’ camp “is a big deal” because it gives him “a huge opportunity to potentially earn a spot on the team and further [his] career.” Gray brings championship experience and a determined work ethic that could make him a breakthrough presence in 2025.

Mason Taylor

Source: BullStockMedia

Hailing from Maypearl, Texas, Mason Taylor, 25, brings veteran grit to the New York Mavericks. A consistent long-round contender, Taylor scored multiple Top‑20 finishes on the Unleash The Beast tour between 2019–2022, peaking at world No. 11 before battling injury in 2023 and recovering strong on behalf of both Nashville Stampede and New York Mavericks in Team Series action. Known for his engaging presence, he’s already delivered 86.5-point rides in high-stakes events.

Marco Rizzo

Source: BullStockMedia

22-year-old Marco Rizzo from Quitman, Georgia, is a breakout rookie adding fiery energy to the New York Mavericks. Drafted in Round 2 of the 2024 Team Series, Rizzo quickly delivered, earning a pivotal 86.5‑point ride on “Prince Charming” during a high‑stakes match in Kansas City after recovering from a long injury period. Rizzo is a true leader, exudes bold style and is primed to be a dynamic rider in the 2025 season.

Hudson Bolton

Source: BullStockMedia

At just 19, Milan, Tennessee, native Hudson Bolton is the youngest rider on the New York Mavericks, yet already ranks among the league’s most efficient competitors. Bolton boasts a solid 50 percent ride percentage — 32 qualified rides with only 63 outs — and sits comfortably in the top‑10 of the PBR standings, and was recently crowned PBR’s Rookie of the Year. Bolton’s technical precision, and consistency promises to make him a reliable rider for the team throughout the 2025 PBR Teams Series.

Cassilândia’s Leonardo Castro

Source: BullStockMedia

At just 21, Cassilândia’s Leonardo Castro is already making his mark, being rated among the New York Mavericks’ most technically sharp competitors. Casting a spotlight during his 2025 Unleash The Beast season, he’s posted standout 89.75-point and 89.50-point rides — like at Wichita and Palm Springs — showcasing his skill and ability to excel under pressure. With that momentum, Castro adds explosive upside to the team roster.

Mauricio Gulla Moreira

Source: BullStockMedia

Brazilian powerhouse Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 25, has consistently proven his talent; qualifying for the PBR World Finals four times. Moreira delivered a career highlight by going 2‑for‑2 to win the Stockyards Showcase in Fort Worth, and electrified the New York Mavericks’ home fans with a dramatic ride during Maverick Days 2024. Though not present at Training Camp, he remains a vital asset for the team’s 2025 push. As a rider who joined the new York Mavericks after standout performances during the 2024 Training Camp, Moreira continues to impress.

Caden Bunch

Source: Bull Stock Media

Rookie sensation Caden Bunch, fresh off a standout 2023 season with the Oklahoma Freedom (now Florida Freedom), brings a world‑champion mindset to the New York Mavericks. A first‑premier-series winner at Tucson, he used that momentum to rise to No. 1 entering PBR St. Louis. Bunch is known for his focus and quiet confidence and his ride‑for‑ride consistency marks him as a clutch performer who can anchor the team in high‑stakes moments.

Head Coach Kody Lostroh

Source: Discos & Dispos LLC

Head Coach Kody Lostroh was named the Head Coach of the New York Mavericks after serving as an Assistant Coach for the Oklahoma Freedom during the league’s first seasons. Ten-time PBR World Finals Qualifier Lostroh reached the pinnacle of the sport in 2009 when he was crowned World Champion following a feverish battle with J.B. Mauney. After stepping away from the PBR following the 2014 season, Lostroh was diagnosed with a tumor around his carotid artery in 2015. While Lostroh made a full recovery and briefly returned to competition, he officially retired in March 2018 and has since resided in Colorado with his wife and children. In 2023, Lostroh received the most prestigious honor a bull rider can receive, inducted into the PBR Ring of Honor.

