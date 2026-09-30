TRUE CRIME NEWS 'New York Times' Tech Executive, 40, Allegedly Shot Dead by 77-Year-Old In-Laws Amid Fierce Transition Battles, Court Docs Say Source: JONATHAN MCKINSEY/FACEBOOK, ALAMEDA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Jonathan McKinsey, 40, director of engineering at 'New York Times' Games, was shot and killed in Dublin, Calif. Brittany Vincent Sept. 29 2026, Published 10:14 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jonathan McKinsey, 40, director of engineering at New York Times Games, was shot to death on Saturday, September 26. The shooting allegedly occurred in a parking lot at the Dublin Sports Grounds in Dublin, Calif., where police arrested his 77-year-old in-laws for reportedly committing the crime. According to court documents, McKinsey was in the middle of a difficult divorce and custody battle with estranged wife Candice Jang, when he was killed, according to a publication.

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Witnesses Saw Two People Fire

Source: JONATHAN MCKINSEY/FACEBOOK A witness said a man and a woman wearing masks fired at McKinsey in the parking lot of the Dublin Sports Grounds.

Officers received a call just after 3 p.m. for a reported shooting at 6700 Dublin Blvd, about one city block from the Dublin Police Department. According to CBS News Bay Area, an officer passing by saw a man lying in the parking lot. McKinsey suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. One witness told the news station that two individuals wearing masks shot McKinsey. After the male shooter fired, he handed the firearm to a female, and she discharged it as well. A second eyewitness, Assad Razawi, described to the San Francisco Chronicle hearing five to six gunshots followed by McKinsey falling to the ground. Another witness told ABC7 News that the couple walked away calmly after the shooting.

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McKinley's Inlaws Arrested Within Minutes

Source: JONATHAN MCKINSEY/FACEBOOK Police arrested McKinsey’s in-laws, Shouyong Zhang and Shili Chen, both 77, near the scene shortly after the shooting.

Police arrested Shouyong Zhang and Shili Chen, a married couple from Dublin, near where the shooting happened. The Dublin police department thanked those who called in, saying “their cooperation was critical to the swift arrest of the suspects.” Both were booked at Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of murder, conspiracy and child endangerment, and they're currently being held without bail ahead of an arraignment hearing scheduled for Wednesday, September 30. Police said McKinsey was deliberately targeted, but they haven’t announced a motive. The New York Times confirmed that McKinsey had worked for the company since January 2023. Before joining the company, he graduated from Georgia Tech with a bachelor’s degree and then completed his master’s degree in computer science at the University of California, Berkeley.

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Child Abuse Charges in 2025

Source: JONATHAN MCKINSEY/FACEBOOKJONATHAN MCKINSEY/FACEBOOK McKinsey was charged in October 2025 with child endangerment and corporal injury to a child, and he pleaded not guilty.

In October 2025, McKinsey was charged with child endangerment and corporal injury to a child, and he pleaded not guilty. In a restraining order request, Jang alleged that he struck her 6-year-old son in the face during an argument about Legos, leaving a “very large bruise the shape of a handprint” on his face. Court documents also alleged that he left his then-2-year-old child at home alone for more than an hour. He was released from jail after entering his plea, but TMZ reported that he was required to attend parenting classes after the fact. A judge granted Jang a temporary domestic violence restraining order in 2025, and she also told police that McKinsey grabbed her wrist hard enough to leave a bruise in 2018. In August, the court authorized retaining a private child custody evaluator.

Accusations of Family Abuse

Source: JONATHAN MCKINSEY/FACEBOOKJONATHAN MCKINSEY/FACEBOOK In a December 2025 filing, McKinsey accused his wife, Candice Jang, of years of abuse and said his mother-in-law used anti-LGBTQ slurs against him.