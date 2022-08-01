Ne-Yo Breaks Silence After Wife Claims Singer Cheated On Her Throughout Their Marriage

Just hours after Ne-Yo’s wife, Crystal Smith, publicly accused the artist of acting unfaithfully throughout their eight-year marriage, the “Because of You” singer has broken his silence.

As his alleged infidelity made headlines, the star took to Twitter on Sunday, July 31, with a statement addressing the situation and asking fans for privacy.

"For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he wrote. "Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time."