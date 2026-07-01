or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Breaking News
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

NFL Star Calais Campbell's Brother Arrested, Accused of Killing Their Mother in Horrific Murder Case

Photo of Calais Campbell
Source: @calaiscampbell/Instagram

NFL star Calais Campbell’s brother Ciarre Campbell was arrested and charged with murder after their mother, Nateal Campbell, was found dead in her Atlanta home.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 1 2026, Updated 12:12 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The family of Baltimore Ravens star Calais Campbell has been rocked by tragedy after his brother, Ciarre Campbell, was arrested and charged with murdering their mother, Nateal Campbell.

The 71-year-old woman was found dead in her townhome in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood after officers conducted a wellness check, a news outlet reported on Wednesday, July 1.

Article continues below advertisement

NFL Star Calais Campbell's Brother Was Arrested in Connection to Mother's Murder

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Calais Campbell shared a photo with his mother and son.
Source: @calaiscampbell/Instagram

Calais Campbell shared a photo with his mother and son.

The senior was reportedly found with a knife wound to the neck, though no cause of death has been confirmed.

Ciarre was booked into jail early Wednesday morning in connection to the death and faces two charges of murder, another of aggravated assault, and another of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempted commission of certain felonies.

Article continues below advertisement

Officers Are Investigating Domestic Incident

Photo of Officers reportedly investigated a domestic disturbance at the home in April.
Source: @calaiscampbell/Instagram

Officers reportedly investigated a domestic disturbance at the home in April.

Ciarre was allegedly found barricaded inside the home after officers forced their way in on Tuesday afternoon.

Police detained Ciarre and continued to search the property when they discovered the matriarch, who was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing. Officers believe the woman's death stems from a domestic incident involving her son, according to Fox 5. The family reportedly had a history of service calls, including a domestic disturbance in April. Family members also told officers that the man taken into custody had a history of mental health issues.

MORE ON:
Breaking News

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Campbell Family Breaks Silence on Nateal Campbell's Murder

Photo of The Campbell family asked for privacy as they deal with the loss of the matriarch.
Source: @calaiscampbell/Instagram

The Campbell family asked for privacy as they deal with the loss of the matriarch.

"We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell," the family said in a statement shared with the outlet. "While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We ask for privacy at this time so that we may honor her and share in our overwhelming grief privately and as a family."

The Baltimore Ravens Releases Statement

Photo of Calais Campbell recently returned to the Baltimore Ravens for a second stint with the franchise in 2026.
Source: MEGA

Calais Campbell recently returned to the Baltimore Ravens for a second stint with the franchise in 2026.

The Baltimore Ravens also released a statement expressing their condolences to Calais and his family.

"We are incredibly saddened to learn about the passing of Calais Campbell's mother," the football team said. "We extend our deepest condolences and full support to Calais and his family during this difficult time. We ask that everyone please respect their privacy while they grieve from this heartbreaking loss."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.