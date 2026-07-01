NFL Star Calais Campbell's Brother Arrested, Accused of Killing Their Mother in Horrific Murder Case

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The family of Baltimore Ravens star Calais Campbell has been rocked by tragedy after his brother, Ciarre Campbell, was arrested and charged with murdering their mother, Nateal Campbell. The 71-year-old woman was found dead in her townhome in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood after officers conducted a wellness check, a news outlet reported on Wednesday, July 1.

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NFL Star Calais Campbell's Brother Was Arrested in Connection to Mother's Murder

Source: @calaiscampbell/Instagram Calais Campbell shared a photo with his mother and son.

The senior was reportedly found with a knife wound to the neck, though no cause of death has been confirmed. Ciarre was booked into jail early Wednesday morning in connection to the death and faces two charges of murder, another of aggravated assault, and another of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempted commission of certain felonies.

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Officers Are Investigating Domestic Incident

Source: @calaiscampbell/Instagram Officers reportedly investigated a domestic disturbance at the home in April.

Ciarre was allegedly found barricaded inside the home after officers forced their way in on Tuesday afternoon. Police detained Ciarre and continued to search the property when they discovered the matriarch, who was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing. Officers believe the woman's death stems from a domestic incident involving her son, according to Fox 5. The family reportedly had a history of service calls, including a domestic disturbance in April. Family members also told officers that the man taken into custody had a history of mental health issues.

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The Campbell Family Breaks Silence on Nateal Campbell's Murder

Source: @calaiscampbell/Instagram The Campbell family asked for privacy as they deal with the loss of the matriarch.

"We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell," the family said in a statement shared with the outlet. "While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We ask for privacy at this time so that we may honor her and share in our overwhelming grief privately and as a family."

The Baltimore Ravens Releases Statement

Source: MEGA Calais Campbell recently returned to the Baltimore Ravens for a second stint with the franchise in 2026.