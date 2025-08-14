NEWS NFL’s Top Celebrity Couples in 2025 Spotlighted by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Source: UNSPLASH OK! Staff Aug. 14 2025, Published 1:06 a.m. ET

The NFL is the most popular form of entertainment across all professional sports leagues. As a result, other celebrities who date or marry players in the league garner significant attention. As the upcoming NFL season gets ready to kick off on Thursday, September 4th, download the best sports betting apps available in the marketplace to claim hundreds in bonus bets. Sign up with any corresponding promo code to qualify for lucrative welcome offers that contain unique rewards. Now, let’s look at which NFL players are part of the best celebrity couples and relationships in 2025. It all starts with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. The most popular active relationship in the NFL is undoubtedly between Kelce and Swift. The couple began dating in the Fall of 2023, after the Chiefs’ All-Pro tight end saw her live at an Era Tour concert in Kansas City. During that concert, Kelce attempted to gift the pop singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number.

By the end of September 2023, Swift was seated next to Kelce’s mother. Their relationship is still intact in August 2025, although the Chiefs’ tight end has yet to propose to Swift. Before Kelce and Swift stole headlines with their relationship, the NFL had other big names like Russell Wilson and Ciara. Wilson won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and married pop singer Ciara. Her previous relationship with rapper Future also kept this relationship in the spotlight. Buffalo Bills franchise QB Josh Allen recently got married to actress Hailee Steinfeld. The couple has been dating since 2023. San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is married to American model and actress Olivia Culpo. The couple have been dating since 2019 and got married in June 2024, and recently announced the birth of their first child, daughter Colette Annalise McCaffrey, in July 2025.

Other couples who are no longer together are still worth mentioning in terms of the best NFL celebrity relationships. This ranges from Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick to Jessica Simpson and Tony Romo. Tom Brady’s marriage to model Gisele Bündchen received plenty of coverage when their divorce was settled. Reggie Bush and Kim Kardashian were also a big ticket item from 2007 through 2009, despite never getting married or having children. Chicago Bears S Jonathan Owens is currently married to Simone Biles, who is one of the most decorated gymnasts of all time with 11 Olympic medals. The couple met in 2020 and got married in April 2023. The final NFL celebrity couple worth mentioning is Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews. While Matthews did have a brief career in women’s soccer, Mahomes’ superstardom as a three-time Super Bowl MVP has elevated both of them into the spotlight.