Nicholas Gennari’s Visionary Exhibition at Venice’s Time Space Existence Champions Wellness Through Design

Venice, Italy — At the heart of the 2025 Time Space Existence biennial architecture exhibition, a refreshing narrative unfolds—one that places human well-being at the center of architectural innovation. Nar Design Studio, co-founded by acclaimed designer Nicholas Gennari, presents a compelling showcase that redefines how interior design and architecture can serve as catalysts for mental, physical, and emotional regeneration.

Organized and hosted by ECC Italy, the Venice-based branch of the European Cultural Centre founded by artist René Rietmeyer, Time Space Existence brings together leading global voices in architecture. This year’s exhibition features Gennari’s groundbreaking contributions, which highlight the urgent role of design in addressing today’s growing psychological and health challenges.

“Our work is grounded in the belief that design should not just serve the eye, but also the soul and body,” says Nicholas Gennari. “At Nar Design Studio, we see architecture as a living system—one that can actively contribute to human well-being through thoughtful, nature-inspired choices.”

A Human-Centered Design Philosophy

Through an immersive and thoughtful presentation, Gennari and his team at Nar Design Studio introduce a new design ethos—one that aligns architectural practice with the principles of wellness, sustainability, and biophilia. The exhibition emphasizes user-centered design as a crucial response to evolving health needs, positioning spaces not just as shelters or workplaces, but as integral environments that shape mood, productivity, and overall health.

At the core of Nar Design Studio’s showcase is biophilic design, which taps into people’s innate connection to nature. Gennari’s projects illuminate how the integration of natural elements—sunlight, ventilation, organic patterns, greenery, and outdoor access—can reduce stress, enhance cognitive function, and improve emotional well-being.

“Biophilic design is not a trend. It’s a return to our origins. We’re simply reactivating something deeply embedded in our biology,” Gennari explains. “When you create with this in mind, you’re not just designing beautiful spaces—you’re designing healthier lives.”

These strategies are not abstract concepts, but meticulously implemented in real-world projects like the SK Residence and SV Apartment, both of which demonstrate the seamless marriage of beauty, sustainability, and functionality.