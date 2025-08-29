Nicholas Gennari’s Visionary Exhibition at Venice’s Time Space Existence Champions Wellness Through Design
Venice, Italy — At the heart of the 2025 Time Space Existence biennial architecture exhibition, a refreshing narrative unfolds—one that places human well-being at the center of architectural innovation. Nar Design Studio, co-founded by acclaimed designer Nicholas Gennari, presents a compelling showcase that redefines how interior design and architecture can serve as catalysts for mental, physical, and emotional regeneration.
Organized and hosted by ECC Italy, the Venice-based branch of the European Cultural Centre founded by artist René Rietmeyer, Time Space Existence brings together leading global voices in architecture. This year’s exhibition features Gennari’s groundbreaking contributions, which highlight the urgent role of design in addressing today’s growing psychological and health challenges.
“Our work is grounded in the belief that design should not just serve the eye, but also the soul and body,” says Nicholas Gennari. “At Nar Design Studio, we see architecture as a living system—one that can actively contribute to human well-being through thoughtful, nature-inspired choices.”
A Human-Centered Design Philosophy
Through an immersive and thoughtful presentation, Gennari and his team at Nar Design Studio introduce a new design ethos—one that aligns architectural practice with the principles of wellness, sustainability, and biophilia. The exhibition emphasizes user-centered design as a crucial response to evolving health needs, positioning spaces not just as shelters or workplaces, but as integral environments that shape mood, productivity, and overall health.
At the core of Nar Design Studio’s showcase is biophilic design, which taps into people’s innate connection to nature. Gennari’s projects illuminate how the integration of natural elements—sunlight, ventilation, organic patterns, greenery, and outdoor access—can reduce stress, enhance cognitive function, and improve emotional well-being.
“Biophilic design is not a trend. It’s a return to our origins. We’re simply reactivating something deeply embedded in our biology,” Gennari explains. “When you create with this in mind, you’re not just designing beautiful spaces—you’re designing healthier lives.”
These strategies are not abstract concepts, but meticulously implemented in real-world projects like the SK Residence and SV Apartment, both of which demonstrate the seamless marriage of beauty, sustainability, and functionality.
Design as a Wellness Tool
Every element on display has been carefully curated to communicate how good design goes beyond aesthetics. Visitors to the exhibition explored how natural lighting, thermal comfort, air quality, and acoustic balance are essential components of spaces that promote tranquility and productivity. Gennari’s vision articulates how materials, spatial planning, and sensory harmony converge to create environments that support holistic health.
“We believe every detail has a physiological impact—colors, textures, even air flow. In our practice, nothing is arbitrary,” says Gennari. “Design has the power to soothe, energize, and heal. That’s the message we want visitors to leave with.”
Further expanding on this philosophy, the exhibition introduced a prototype wellness furniture line, designed to extend health-centered living into everyday use. These cutting-edge pieces combine air purification, sound control, and temperature-regulating materials to create responsive, adaptive furnishings that actively support the human body and mind. Features such as UV air purification systems, noise-absorbing textiles, and sustainably sourced finishes represent Gennari’s commitment to both environmental responsibility and user wellness.
A Call to Action
As the design world looks ahead, Nicholas Gennari’s work stands as a call to action: to build healthier, more sustainable, and more human-centered environments. His contributions to Time Space Existence reinforce that WELL and LEED-certified design, biophilic strategies, and sustainability must become foundational, not optional, in the realm of architecture and interiors.
“We’re at a pivotal moment in our industry,” Gennari reflects. “People no longer want to just live in beautiful spaces—they want to live in spaces that help them feel better, think clearly, and live longer. This exhibition is about showing what’s possible when we design with purpose.”
Nar Design Studio—recognized globally for its excellence in luxury residential, commercial, and hospitality design—continues to set a high standard. Under the creative leadership of Gennari and partner Roberto Racy, the studio delivers bespoke environments that reflect both artistic refinement and a deep empathy for human experience.
At Time Space Existence, Nicholas Gennari doesn’t just showcase design—he showcases a vision. One where every building is a sanctuary, every room a refuge, and every object a tool for healing.
The future of architecture is well. And it starts here.