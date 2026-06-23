Australian Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios' Ex Costeen Hatzi Denies Romance With Convicted Kidnapper Dean Contos After Cozy Nightclub Photos Surface

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Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios' ex-girlfriend Costeen Hatzi shut down romance rumors after photos emerged showing her cozying up to convicted kidnapper Dean Contos during a night out in Sydney. The influencer and digital creator was spotted celebrating her 26th birthday at Kings Cross nightclub Sussudio, where she was photographed leaning into Contos and wrapping an arm around him inside a booth.

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Birthday Bash Sparks Speculation

Source: mega The influencer celebrated her 26th birthday at Kings Cross hotspot Sussudio.

Hatzi, who dated Kyrgios for three years before their split in March 2025, was photographed last month wearing a figure-hugging lemon-colored dress while spending time with Contos during her birthday celebrations. The images quickly sparked speculation about a possible romance between the pair. Hatzi later shared photos from the festivities on Instagram, captioning the post, "birthday weeeeeek."

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Manager Denies Romance Claims

Source: mega Hatzi's manager, Roxy Jacenko, insisted there is 'no relationship' between the pair.

However, Hatzi's manager, publicist Roxy Jacenko, firmly denied there was any romantic relationship between the social media personality and Contos. "Costeen has met this individual once, briefly, in a nightclub setting some months ago," Jacenko said. "There is no relationship, no history and no context beyond that." She added: "Whatever the motivation of those who documented and circulated these images, it is not something Costeen is privy to nor wishes to be drawn into." The controversy deepened when Contos claimed Hatzi "was seeing a guy who paid for her new b--- job" and suggested the man had become upset after the photos emerged, according to Daily Mail. Jacenko quickly dismissed the allegation, insisting Hatzi was single when the images were taken.

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Inside Contos' Troubled History

Source: mega Contos served prison time after pleading guilty to aggravated kidnapping charges in 2021.

Contos has made headlines in recent years due to his criminal record and legal issues. In 2021, he was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated kidnapping stemming from a violent incident involving two cleaners at his Sydney apartment in 2019. The ordeal reportedly lasted several hours and left one victim with serious injuries, including multiple broken ribs. More recently, Contos faced a string of domestic violence-related allegations involving model Natalie Marangos. While several charges, including stalking and choking allegations, were ultimately dismissed in court, he spent months in custody while the matters were being resolved.

Life After Nick Kyrgios

Source: mega Hatzi dated Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios for three years before their split in 2025.