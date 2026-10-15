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Nick Lachey Makes Rare Comment About Jessica Simpson Marriage During Season 11 of 'Love Is Blind'

Photo of Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson.
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Nick Lachey commented on his marriage to Jessica Simpson.

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Oct. 15 2026, Published 7:08 a.m. ET

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Nick Lachey made rare comments about his marriage to Jessica Simpson.

The TV personality brought up his previous divorce during the first episode of Netflix's Love Is Blind Season 11, the dating reality show he hosts with his current wife, Vanessa Lachey.

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Nick Lachey Made Rare Comments About Marriage to Jessica Simpson

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Photo of Nick Lachey made a reference to his previous marriage.
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Nick Lachey made a reference to his previous marriage.

During the episode, contestant Erika Ellis told Nick and Vanessa, "I’ve been married before, and I’ve had a tough time on dates in the past knowing when the right time to share that is."

Nick reassured Erika, "Well, as some of you may know, I was previously married before I met my incredible wife."

He continued, "I would make the very unique argument that it gives you a leg up because you know from that experience what it is you truly want."

Vanessa also chimed in, saying, "We all have messy pasts, all of us."

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What Nick Lachey Has Said About His Divorce Previously

Photo of Nick Lachey ran into Jessica Simpson on a flight recently.
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Nick Lachey ran into Jessica Simpson on a flight recently.

Earlier this year, Nick recounted a time recently when he ran into Jessica on a flight, after decades of not speaking.

"You know it's been 20 years since… and so we haven't seen each other in those 20 years and then spent six and a half hours on a flight to Hawaii together," he said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. He explained that they weren't sat next to each other, but were in the same general area of the plane.

"Everyone was very, very cordial, very respectful," he added.

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Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson's Relationship Timeline

Photo of Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson divorced in 2005.
Source: KH1 / HTTP: / WWW.WENN.COM / MEGA

Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson divorced in 2005.

Nick and Simpson first started dating circa 1998. They briefly broke up before getting engaged in 2002 and married later that year.

During their marriage, they even filmed a reality series together called Newlyweds, but they ended up breaking up in 2005 after just three years of matrimony.

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Source: @NICKLACHEY/INSTAGRAM

Both Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson Remarried After Divorce

Photo of Nick and Vanessa Lachey tied the knot in 2011.
Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

Nick and Vanessa Lachey tied the knot in 2011.

Nick and his wife/co-worker Vanessa started dating circa 2006, got engaged in 2010 and married in 2011. They welcomed son Camden in 2012, daughter Brooklyn in 2015, and son Phoenix in 2016.

The two are very publicly affectionate with each other. For Valentine's Day this year, Nick posted an Instagram tribute to Vanessa, writing, "In my world, every day is V day……Happy Valentine’s Day baby!! Love you so d--- much!! ❤️."

Meanwhile, Simpson moved on with Eric Johnson, whom she married in 2014. However, they divorced in 2025. The two share children Maxwell, 14, Ace, 13, and Birdie, 7.

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