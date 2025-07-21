Unrecognizable Nick Nolte, 84, Sports Scruffy Gray Beard During Rare Outing With Josh Brolin and Sean Penn

Actor Nick Nolte made a rare public appearance when he went out to eat with pals Sean Penn and Josh Brolin.

Nick Nolte had a very scruffy beard while out to eat with Josh Brolin and Sean Penn.

Brolin, 57, was spotted behind him with a buzzcut, dressed casually in a beige T-shirt jeans and brown shoes, while Penn, 64, wore an olive green jacket, blue tee, dark gray cargo pants and cream sneakers.

In photos obtained by a news outlet , Nolte spored gray hair and a scruffy, gray beard. He wore a mint green button-down shirt — in which he left the first few buttons undone — dark trousers and black shoes.

Nolte and Penn (seen above in 1999) have known each other for decades.

Back in a 2022 interview for the flick, Nolte was asked about I Love Trouble costar Julia Roberts bashing him in a 1993 chat with The New York Times.

Though the former was filmed in 2021, it didn't come out until this past February,

The Rich Man alum acted in two movies out in 2025: The Golden Voice and the upcoming Die, My Love.

The Golden Globe winner was referring to when she tied the knot with Lyle Lovett , 67, whom she married in 1993 and divorced two years later.

"It was absurd what we went through. It was partly my fault and a little bit of hers," he spilled. "Julia got married at the beginning of that film and it was one of those things where I just approached it all wrong."

Notle revealed he never talked out the situation with the brunette beauty. However, he insisted to Business Insider of the drama, "it's buried."

In Roberts' interview, she confessed, "From the moment I met him we sort of gave each other a hard time, and naturally we get on each other’s nerves."

"[While he can be] completely charming and very nice, he’s also completely disgusting," she shockingly continued. "He’s going to hate me for saying this, but he seems go out of his way to repel people. He’s a kick."

In Notle's same interview with Business Insider, he revealed what makes him want to continue taking on acting roles.

"I've always had something artistic outside of myself that I can turn to, so I'm still interested in the stories. I don't really know what they are, as there are fewer and fewer of them these days," her revealed. "And I don't find the 80s particularly fun because you're falling apart in a way. But I've always said that I'll keep on going until I just can't go anymore."