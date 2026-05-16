'How I Met Your Mother' Actor Nick Pasqual Found Guilty of Attempted Murder After Brutal Attack on Ex-Girlfriend: Everything to Know
May 16 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Nick Pasqual Brutally Attacked His Girlfriend in May 2024
How I Met Your Mother actor Nick Pasqual has been found guilty of attempted murder.
The criminal case stems from his brutal attack on his former girlfriend, makeup artist Allie Shehorn, in May 2024, according to a press release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. Shehorn's friends told KTLA that Pasqual broke into his estranged girlfriend's Los Angeles home at 4:40 a.m. on May 23, 2024, before stabbing her multiple times.
The victim had a restraining order filed against Pasqual at the time of the attack.
Then-Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement, "My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident. Our office, including our Bureau of Victim Services, extends our support and resources to her as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from both the physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon her. This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions."
Shehorn's surrogate mother, Christine White, told KTLA she found her and "had to go into the bedroom where it happened."
"That wasn't a pretty sight," she added. "This is not the kind of thing that should happen to anybody. You don't think this is ever going to happen to you."
Shehorn suffered multiple cuts to her neck, arms and abdomen, which left her in critical condition in the ICU. She also underwent 14-hours of life-saving surgeries.
Following the attack, her friends launched a GoFundMe page — which remains open amid the case — to help cover living expenses and support her during her lengthy recovery.
Nick Pasqual Fled the Scene But Was Later Arrested
The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Pasqual fled the state after the violent assault but was later detained at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas. He was arrested and charged with one count each of attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary with a person present and injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child's parent.
Pasqual was also convicted of one count of forcible rape from an incident that occurred a month before the attack, per Entertainment Weekly.
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Nick Pasqual Pleaded Not Guilty to All Charges
Pasqual was extradited from Texas to Los Angeles and later pleaded not guilty to all charges at a San Fernando courtroom. He was ordered to be held without bail.
A Jury Found Nick Pasqual Guilty Nearly 2 Years Later
On May 8, the Hollywood actor was found guilty on all charges, nearly two years after the stabbing. The Los Angeles Times reported his sentencing is scheduled for June 2.
Pasqual faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison.