'How I Met Your Mother' Actor Nick Pasqual Found Guilty of Attempted Murder After Brutal Attack on Ex-Girlfriend: Everything to Know

Actor Nick Pasqual could face life in prison after a jury found him guilty in the brutal attack on his ex-girlfriend Allie Shehorn.

How I Met Your Mother actor Nick Pasqual has been found guilty of attempted murder.

The criminal case stems from his brutal attack on his former girlfriend, makeup artist Allie Shehorn, in May 2024, according to a press release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. Shehorn's friends told KTLA that Pasqual broke into his estranged girlfriend's Los Angeles home at 4:40 a.m. on May 23, 2024, before stabbing her multiple times.

The victim had a restraining order filed against Pasqual at the time of the attack.

Then-Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement, "My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident. Our office, including our Bureau of Victim Services, extends our support and resources to her as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from both the physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon her. This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions."

Shehorn's surrogate mother, Christine White, told KTLA she found her and "had to go into the bedroom where it happened."

"That wasn't a pretty sight," she added. "This is not the kind of thing that should happen to anybody. You don't think this is ever going to happen to you."

Shehorn suffered multiple cuts to her neck, arms and abdomen, which left her in critical condition in the ICU. She also underwent 14-hours of life-saving surgeries.

Following the attack, her friends launched a GoFundMe page — which remains open amid the case — to help cover living expenses and support her during her lengthy recovery.