Rob Reiner's Son Nick's Shocking Charges Revealed After Troubled Drug Addict Arrested for Parents' Disturbing Murders

Nick Reiner will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced at a press conference on Tuesday, December 16. The decision comes just two days after Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead with slit throats at their Los Angeles home on Sunday, December 14.

Nick is being held without bail at Los Angeles' Men's Central Jail, per his attorney Alan Jackson. Earlier on Tuesday, the 32-year-old did not show up to court because he had not yet been "medically cleared." His appearance before a judge will be determined on a "day-to-day" basis and may occur on Wednesday, December 17. As OK! previously reported, Nick was accused of the murder after checking himself into The Pierside Santa Monica hotel around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning. His room was reportedly covered in blood, and the windows had bed sheets hanging over them. He was taken into custody on Sunday evening. The young screenwriter allegedly got into a feud with his parents at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party on Saturday night, leading to the tragic events one day later. Rob and Michele's daughter, Romy, phoned the cops on Sunday after she found her dead parents. She called out Nick, rendering him a "dangerous" suspect.

Inside the Tension Between Rob and Nick Reiner

Things have reportedly been tense between the father-son duo for years. According to podcast host David Manheim, Nick cut off their friendship after he requested that Rob appear as a guest on the show in 2018. “I wish I hadn’t asked him to have Rob Reiner come on the show, or at least not when I did, because it pushed him away,” he explained. Nick has been in and out of rehab 18 times, and David recalled him struggling to stay clean. “I don’t remember that he was particularly interested in 12-step work,” David said. “I know he had been to treatment. I know he was involved in writing. I know he loved to play pick-up basketball in New York City. I think he was interested in spirituality.”

David also remembered Nick feeling the pressure of living up to his dad’s successes. “In the little picture, when he was actually making things — when he wrote Being Charlie, or he had an idea — I think he was just another person with an idea,” David explained. “[But] I think big-picture, when you’re up against Rob Reiner and Carl Reiner, and you’re a struggling drug addict, the pressure is immense because how accomplished is anybody at age 24?”

