Nicki Minaj Accuses Jay-Z's Roc Nation of Trying to Ruin Her Career: 'You Have No Idea How Disgusting It Gets'

Nicki Minaj seemingly lashed out at Roc Nation over social media, alleging Jay-Z's label is trying to sabotage her career.

In several X posts, the star claimed her strained relationship with them is "the REAL reason I won’t release music," with her last album dropping in 2023.

Minaj hinted she was referring to the father-of-three when she tweeted, "NFL FIRE SOME N-----," as Roc Nation has a multiyear deal with the league.