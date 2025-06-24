Nicki Minaj Accuses Jay-Z's Roc Nation of Trying to Ruin Her Career: 'You Have No Idea How Disgusting It Gets'
Nicki Minaj seemingly lashed out at Roc Nation over social media, alleging Jay-Z's label is trying to sabotage her career.
In several X posts, the star claimed her strained relationship with them is "the REAL reason I won’t release music," with her last album dropping in 2023.
Minaj hinted she was referring to the father-of-three when she tweeted, "NFL FIRE SOME N-----," as Roc Nation has a multiyear deal with the league.
Nicki Minaj Claims Social Media Apps Are Shadow Banning Her
In other posts, she retweeted fans who took screenshots of social media platforms prohibiting them from making uploads about the star, which is why she believes her name has been shadow banned.
"Would you continue working in a field where you were maliciously being kept away from your audience while everyone pretends to be mute? #GoofyBleek," Minaj asked in one tweet.
In another post, she told her fans, "Save all info on every time you get flagged or suspended & what platform it’s on…."
The mother-of-one also shared her support for Demoree Hadley — the daughter of Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez — after she claimed her mother forcibly institutionalized her.
In a recent interview, Hadley shaded Roc Nation and made similar claims that Nicki aired out.
"They’ve [Roc Nation] abused her [Minaj’s] freedom of speech, they’ve abused her family, they’ve attacked her husband, they’ve attacked her child…It should really scare the American people," Hadley explained. "If it’s happening to me… it’s happening to her… nobody is safe right now."
"It’s frightening…" she confessed. "And I do think there is enough to speculate, allegedly, that Roc Nation probably, most likely, abused their platform and their influence to kind of, you know, tarnish Nicki Minaj’s image."
The Star Defends Demoree Hadley
In more X posts by the "Starships" vocalist, she spilled of Roc Nation, "They’ve had access to my accounts on all platforms. I didn’t change the passwords either. I let them continue doing everything they allegedly did to Demoree to MEEEEEE. And you have no idea how disgusting it gets. Enough is enough."
"Hopefully Demoree’s MASSIVE & detailed page by page claim gets you all the way caught up," Minaj told people who didn't believe her allegations. "And ummmm…NEVER call me a liar. Never insinuate it either."
Other tweets from Minaj referenced Hadley's claims about her personal life, as the Grammy nominee wrote, "Trying to tear a husband away from his wife and family with lies and friends in high places. Yuck. No more distractions."
Minaj married Kenneth Petty in 2019, giving birth to their son the following year.