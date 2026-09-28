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image of Nicki Minaj at the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj called Democrats 'childish.'

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Sept. 28 2026, Published 2:09 p.m. ET

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Rapper Nicki Minaj publicly criticized the Democratic Party for being "too caught up in pop culture," describing their behavior as "petty" and "childish."

Minaj made the remarks during an interview with Fox News' Lara Trump, which aired Saturday, September 26.

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Nicki Minaj Chatted With Fox News' Lara Trump

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image of Nicki Minaj posing in a Marc Jacobs fashion campaign
Source: MEGA

Proud Trump supporter Nicki Minaj was once a critic of the president.

Minaj has gone through a major political shift over the years, moving from publicly criticizing President Donald Trump to an outspoken supporter of the president and the MAGA movement.

When asked by Lara what influenced her change in political perspective, Nicki expressed frustration over the Democratic Party's focus on cultural trends rather than substantive issues.

“I think the Democrats have gotten way too caught up in pop culture, for lack of a better term,” Nicki spilled. “I think that they've allowed their relationships with artists to cause them to act like children and to be so petty and childish.”

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Minaj Made It Her 'Mission' to Publicly Support President Trump

image of President Donald Trump greeting reporters on the White House grounds
Source: MEGA

The rapper called the president 'very authentic.'

The rapper explained why she likes the president.

“He’s a very authentic person, he has always been himself. People pretend now that they have an issue with him but the truth is, everyone loves him,” she told his daughter-in-law. “He brings this candid, unedited vibe to the White House we’ve never seen before…he’s helped me in his own way, so I’ve made it my mission to be someone that supports him.”

The mother-of-one then encouraged young Americans to vote in the upcoming midterm elections, stressing that their voices are “very necessary right now.”

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Minaj Encouraged Young People to Vote Republican During the November Midterm Elections

image of Nicki Minaj performing on stage
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj encouraged people to 'vote red.'

“You guys are so blessed to be able to vote and you have to, more than ever now, you have to take advantage of that ability that you guys have to be able to vote…and vote red,” she said.

In January, Nicki joined President Trump at the Treasury Department’s Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., at an event meant to celebrate the launch of investment accounts for children called “Trump accounts.”

image of Nicki Minaj walking past a crowd of fans
Source: MEGA

The star called herself 'the president’s number one fan.'

The rapper told the crowd she was “probably the president’s number one fan, and that’s not going to change,” according to PBS.

She added that public backlash against the president only motivates her to support him more.

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