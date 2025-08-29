NEWS Nicola Peltz Skips Selena Gomez's Bachelorette Bash as Her and Husband Brooklyn Beckham's Feud With His Family Heats Up Source: MEGA Nicola Peltz Skips Selena Gomez’s Bachelorette As Their Rift Heats Up Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 29 2025, Published 1:28 p.m. ET

Selena Gomez rang in her bachelorette in Cabo San Lucas last weekend, but her once good friend Nicola Peltz was noticeably absent from the festivities. Gomez, 33, shared photos of the lavish celebration on Thursday, August 28, as she prepares to marry Benny Blanco. In the snaps, the “Baila Conmigo” singer partied with her girl gang, enjoying over-the-top dinners, yacht trips and tropical drinks.

Nicola Peltz Was Snubbed From Selena Gomez's Bachelorette Party

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez previously joked about being in a 'throuple' with Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham.

However, Peltz, 30 — who Gomez once joked about being in a throuple with her and husband, Brooklyn Beckham — was missing from the festivities, as the Wizards of Waverly Place star has reportedly turned her back on the spouses due to their questionable actions amid the Beckham family feud. “The throuple no longer exists,” a source told a news outlet on Friday, August 29, adding that the singer has been “truly disappointed” by the couple's “diva” behavior. It’s also reported that the ladies haven’t spoken “in months.”

Selena and Benny Are Avoiding the Drama

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez celebrated her bachelorette party last weekend as she prepares to marry Benny Blanco.

“Selena and Benny are very simple people who enjoy simple things, while Nicola and Brooklyn have turned into divas who always want the last word and think they're right about everything. Selena got tired of it,” the source added. “She decided to distance herself from them and live her life the way she wants."

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz's Relationship Changed in the Last Year

Source: MEGA Selena Gomez's relationship with Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham changed over the last year.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that the “Calm Down” singer’s relationship with Peltz and Beckham, 26, had changed over the last year. Gomez and Blanco, 37, were absent from the couple’s vow renewal on August 2, despite Gomez's former assistant Theresa Mingus and friend Dominic West being on the guest list. “She noticed Nicola's behavior toward her and [fiancé Benny] turned into a constant quest for attention,” a separate source told the outlet on August 15. “'There were many tense moments, for example, during dinners and lunches, where Nicola would try to sit where photographers could get the best angle and she wasn't very nice to Selena if people weren't paying enough attention to her.”

Nicole Peltz Allegedly Spread 'Negative Things' About Selena Gomez

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly passive to his wife's behavior.

In addition, the outlet reported that Peltz spread “negative things” about Gomez to their mutual friends, which caused arguments between them. Beckham allegedly remains passive to the drama and refuses to address his wife’s behavior, which also adds to the tension. “I mean, just look at Nicola and Brooklyn's circle of friends, it's shrinking every week,” the source concluded. “Some people have turned their backs on them because they've realized how Nicola behaves, and Brooklyn isn't doing much to change the dynamic.”

The Beckham Family Feud Heats Up

Source: MEGA Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are reportedly feuding with Brooklyn's parents.