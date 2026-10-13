Nicolas Cage Will 'Probably' Never Work With Amazon Studios Again Because They're 'Very AI-Friendly'
Oct. 13 2026, Published 3:29 p.m. ET
Nicolas Cage took a stand against artificial intelligence (AI), something that ultimately led him to make a final decision about teaming up with Amazon.
The actor declared he would never work with the company again after refusing to sign an AI waiver for his newly canceled Amazon Prime Video series, Spider-Noir.
Cage Speaks Out Against AI
While speaking on a panel at New York Comic Con, Cage didn’t shy away from his clash with the studio.
"Amazon is a very AI-friendly company, to the tune of $50 billion invested in OpenAI,” he spilled. “I am not an AI-friendly actor, so it’s like, connect those dots! I’m not a member of their club. I didn’t sign the waiver to let them use AI on Spider Noir. I’m probably not going to be working with the studio again, but that’s OK.”
What Is 'Spider Noir'?
Spider Noir is a show inspired by the Marvel Comics character, Ben Reilly, played by Cage. The character is an “aging, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York City who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s lone super-powered vigilante,” per the official description.
Prime Video canceled the show after its first season despite receiving 11 Emmy Award nominations and taking home five Emmy Awards.
- Nicolas Cage Disses 'Ridiculous' Marvel Movies, Says They're 'Becoming a Well-Funded and Glorified WWE'
- Kevin Feige Calls Himself a 'Gigantic Loser' Over Mahershala Ali's Scrapped 'Blade' Reboot
- Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney For Breach Of Contract, Claims They Stiffed Her Out Of Millions By Releasing 'Black Widow' On Disney+
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Robots Can't Compare to Humans
Last year during his acceptance speech at the Saturn Awards, Cage made remarks on why robots cannot be compared to humans.
“That is a dead end if an actor lets one AI robot manipulate his or her performance even a little bit, an inch will eventually become a mile, and all integrity, purity and truth of art will be replaced by financial interests only,” he explained. "We can’t let that happen.”
This is the first time that the actor has voiced his opinions about technology manipulation after calling out a scene he shot as Kal-EI/Superman for The Flash, claiming he never filmed certain moments.
Cage is not letting this setback stop him from moving forward. The Oscar winner teased making a switch to the small screen, revealing he will star in Season 5 of HBO’s crime drama True Detective.
Aside from that, the Face/Off actor is looking to expand his creative side. He has previously expressed that he wanted to partner with “younger, DIY-reared directors, who honed their skills online and share his deep skepticism toward generative tech.”
"They’re doing it from scratch and by hand," the movie star noted. "I want to get with that.”