Nicole Byer Was Reprimanded by Cab Driver After Performing NSFW Act in His Back Seat
Jan. 10 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
Comic Nicole Byer got more than just a ride home during a wild night out — she received a lesson in cab etiquette, too.
During a recent appearance on Brooke Candy’s "Unwrapped" podcast, the Loosely Exactly Nicole star recounted an outrageous experience she had in a cab, revealing that a driver had to intervene. At the same time, she engaged in some extracurricular activities in the backseat.
Byer described a night that began at L.A.'s Jumbo's Clown Room, where she met a guy who sparked her interest.
Things escalated quickly when they hopped into a Lyft.
“I [gave him oral s--] in the back of a Lyft, and it was Honda Civic, so I’m [giving this man oral s--] in the back of another man," Byer recalled. “And [the driver] was like, ‘Can you guys just…’ I was like, ‘Sorry about that!’ Because he was involved in a way he didn’t want to be, and that’s so rude. So we zipped him up until we got home.”
But the awkwardness didn’t stop there.
“I was wearing a wig at the time, and he was hitting it from behind, and my wig fell off,” she added, sharing a laugh over the incident.
In addition to her cab ride caper, Byer also opened up about another quirky experience involving her dog, Clyde. After revealing that she was sued when Clyde bit a staffer at a comedy club, Byer explained how she adopted him despite being warned that he had a tendency to bite.
Byer affectionately said, “But he has bit two of my friends — and then he bit a server at a comedy club — and then she sued me.”
Although the server "got paid," Byer explained that incidents like this fall under homeowners’ insurance, meaning she had to handle the insurance process.
“It’s fine,” the Nailed It! host concluded, although she added with a hint of skepticism, “Although, I will say… he’s 12lbs.”