NEWS Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Daughter Sunday Rose Says She's 'Aware' of the Unique 'Opportunities' She's Been Given as a Model With Famous Parents Source: @SUNDAYROSE/INSTAGRAM; MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughter opened up about building a career while having famous parents. OK! Staff Oct. 20 2026, Updated 6:03 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, the 18-year-old daughter of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, is making a name for herself in the modeling world while acknowledging the advantages that come with having famous parents. In a new interview with Vogue Germany, the rising model opened up about how her family's celebrity status has helped her land opportunities in the fashion industry. However, Sunday made it clear that she isn't taking those privileges for granted, emphasizing the importance of hard work, professionalism and making the most of every opportunity that comes her way.

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'I'm Given Opportunities That Not Everyone Can Have'

Source: @SUNDAYROSE/INSTAGRAM Rose is grateful for the 'opportunities' she gets in her career.

"I'm very aware that I'm given opportunities that not everyone can have, and I'm truly grateful to be able to take advantage of them," she admitted. Despite her famous family connections, Sunday emphasized that she takes her modeling career seriously and strives to maintain a professional attitude. "When I'm at work, I make sure to always give my best, never come to work with a negative attitude, no matter how tired or jet-lagged I may be, and treat everyone with respect," she explained.

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School Remains Her Anchor

Source: @SUNDAYROSE/INSTAGRAM; MEGA The celebrity kid revealed that school remains a priority.

Despite her busy schedule of fashion shows, travel and collaborations with major brands, Sundy revealed that she remains committed to her education, crediting school with helping her stay grounded amid her growing modeling career. "Funnily enough, I think school is what keeps me grounded the most when I'm modeling," she shared. "When I started, I wasn't sure how to cope with the contrast between those two worlds." However, the teenager explained that she has since learned how to balance her glamorous career with the normalcy of everyday life. "But now I've found a way to enjoy modeling, traveling and experiencing all these amazing things with these amazing people, and then coming back here and enjoying the comforting feeling of routine and going to school," she added.

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Kidman Made Her Wait Until She Was 16

Source: MEGA The 'Babygirl' star made her daughter wait to model until she turned 16.

Sunday's modeling journey initially came with a few ground rules set by her famous mother. Although she expressed an interest in pursuing a career in fashion at just 14 years old, the Big Little Lies star insisted that her daughter wait until she turned 16 before entering the industry. The daughter of the "Wasted Time" singer eventually made her runway debut at Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week in October 2024. Reflecting on the milestone, Sunday admitted she quickly realized there was much more to the modeling world than she had initially imagined. "I remember arriving there and thinking I knew so much about modeling, but in reality, I knew nothing at all," she recalled. Sunday also described the behind-the-scenes organization of the fashion show as "inspiring," explaining that witnessing the number of people involved gave her a newfound appreciation for the hard work that goes into the industry.

'I Am Able to Make a First Impression Based on Who I Am'

Source: MEGA Rose said she's not defined by her family's celebrity status.