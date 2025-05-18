Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban 'Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other' Amid Their 'Spicy' Marriage
Nicole Kidman's latest performance in her erotic film Babygirl has been labeled as one of her most daring yet. "It captivated me; it didn't scare me," she confessed to a news outlet earlier this year. From steamy scenes to her relationship with husband Keith Urban, Kidman has a lot to share — especially when it comes to their sizzling marriage.
At a recent screening of the film, Kidman didn't shy away from admitting she felt "burnout" from multiple graphic intimate scenes. But there's one astonishing aspect that drew her in: the title itself is a term of endearment from Urban. "He actually has 'Babygirl' tattooed on the back of his neck," she revealed, adding a playful caveat: "Keith's not allowed to call anyone else 'Babygirl.'"
This couple, who first crossed paths two decades ago, has no shortage of secrets on how to keep the heat alive in their 19 years of marriage. "They've got more than a few secrets to a spicy marriage," an insider exclusively spilled to Closer. "Nicole and Keith, both 57, famously can't keep their hands off of each other!"
Kidman's steamiest piece of advice? "We have a double shower," she shared with W. "The double-headed shower: key to a successful marriage!"
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
But it's not just about the sensual moments. Their commitment to one another goes deeper. Early on, they established vital guidelines for communication. "Our family priest told us very early on in our marriage, ‘Always kiss hello and kiss goodbye,'" Kidman told InStyle back in 2019. "It just keeps you connected."
Urban takes this connection further by writing love letters for "every single night he's away," she revealed. Texting is off the table for the couple; they prefer "voice-to-voice" or even "skin-to-skin." "We talk all the time and we FaceTime but I feel like texting can be misrepresentative at times. I don't want that between my lover and I," Kidman explained to Parade in 2018.
That physical time together is a priority, especially since Kidman has made it clear Urban isn't on set watching her intimate scenes. "We love spending time together," she declared. "We'll get on planes and fly overnight rather than have a night apart. We will do anything to make it work."
And they've had their challenges. Just four months into their marriage in 2006, Urban entered rehab for three months. "And if you want to see what love in action really looks like, give that a whirl," he reflected at her AFI tribute. "Nic pushed through every negative voice, I'm sure even some of her own. And she chose love."